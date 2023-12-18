One year later, Georgia asks community for information about vet Joshua Mitchell’s death

On the anniversary of the day Paulding County deputies found Mitchell, 37, lying outside his garage shot several times, authorities sought public help.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for answers one year after a Marine Corps veteran was found shot to death in his driveway.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Joshua Mitchell, 37, lying outside his house’s garage with several gunshot wounds on Dec. 17, 2022, where he subsequently died.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of Mitchell’s death,” GBI noted in a press release Sunday, AJC reported. “(He) was known to many as a contractor in the metro Atlanta area, a hard worker and family man.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for answers in the death of Joshua Mitchell, who was shot to death a year ago. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Individuals with information about Mitchell’s death are asked to contact the GBI tip line, the AJC reports. Anonymous leads may be submitted by phoning 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online via the GBI tip website or by downloading the mobile app, See Something, Send Something.

Deputies responded to Mitchell’s residence near Douglasville in the 500 block of Warrenton Drive after numerous 911 callers reported gunfire in the neighborhood. He had just returned home from work.

Nicoele Mitchell, the slain man’s wife, described him as a devoted husband and father, an honorable Marine, an entrepreneur and “pure good.” She told 11 Alive News last year that Mitchell was the most caring and giving person she knew.

She said then that the fact that her husband died just before Christmas will always be a reminder of “when we lost daddy” for their children.

Recommended Stories

Activists, Atlanta City Hall, theGrio.com

Featured

Lawyers for Atlanta ask federal appeals court to kill ‘Stop Cop City’ petition seeking referendum

Associated Press

District Attorney for Fulton County Fani Willis, theGrio.com

News

It’s a ‘silly notion’ that Trump’s Georgia case should pause for the election, Willis tells the AP

Associated Press

Georgia redistricting map

Politics

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity files legal objection to Georgia’s political maps

TheGrio Staff

Hannah Payne trial

Crime

Bystander who chased and shot Black man after traffic incident in 2019 found guilty

TheGrio Staff

Crime

Martin Luther King Jr. birthplace splashed with gas; woman charged with attempted arson

Associated Press

News

Lawsuit filed by Georgia descendants of enslaved people to protect their land faces another challenge

Associated Press

Georgia redistricting map

News

Proposed Georgia House map would create five new districts with majority Black voters

TheGrio Staff

Sa’Raya Mitchell, the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, penned a letter to Santa last year asking for her father’s return.

“She said, ‘I’m good in school, I make good grades, can I please have my daddy back?'” Nicoele Mitchell recalled, 11 Alive reported.

The mother of three and stepmother of one said a key memory she’s clinging to is the last time her husband told her, “I love you.”

“I’m glad that that morning before he left off to work, we got to say those words to each other,” she told 11 Alive last year. “So that will forever be in my brain – his kiss and I love you.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

The post One year later, Georgia asks community for information about vet Joshua Mitchell’s death appeared first on TheGrio.