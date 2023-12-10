One year later, here's what we know about the Kent mill fire and the property's future

Kent's Star of the West mill complex at the back of the structure is cleared of debris, but signs of the fire remain and no rebuilding efforts are visible.

The former Star of the West mill in downtown Kent caught fire one year ago, leaving one of Kent's iconic skyline fixtures smoldering in flames. Here's what we know about the status of the investigation and what is to come with the future of the site.

What started the mill fire in downtown Kent?

A cause for the fire last year at Kent's Star of the West mill complex on North Water Street has not been determined.

The Ohio Fire Marshal's Office, the lead investigators for this incident, could not determine the cause of the fire.

According to an e-mail from the marshal's office, investigators conducted an thorough investigation but could not determine how the fire started. The fire damage was extensive and made it impossible for investigators to pinpoint a specific cause.

The investigation has been closed.

What will become of the former mill complex?

Kent's Star of the West mill complex at the back of the structure is cleared of debris, but signs of last year's massive fire remain.

The property owners contacted Kent Community and Development Director Bridget Susel a few months before the fire about the possibility of transitioning the use of the site from a mixed use that included a residential component to commercial mixed use, including a restaurant and office space.

"Now that the mill complex has interior and exterior damage from the fire, I would expect the owners to re-evaluate all uses for the building once there is more clarity on what structural work will be needed to repair and renovate the building and all of the associated costs," Susel said.

The mill's owners are currently working on another commercial project in downtown Kent, which is scheduled to be completed next year. After the completion of this project, the owners will turn their attention to the mill complex according to Susel.

The owners could not be reached.

Looking back at the fire

Firefighters battle a blaze at the iconic former mill on North Water Street in Kent on Dec. 2, 2022.

The mill complex caught fire on Dec. 2, 2022. The Kent Fire Department was alerted to the fire at 8:45 a.m. at the unoccupied building.

Kent firefighters had to enter the complex through a connected building, shortly before an explosion blew out the front windows. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Fire engulfs the former Star of the West mill complex in Kent in this file photo from Dec. 2, 2022.

Officials had to shut down the entire block to combat the fire. More than 30 area fire departments responded to the fire.

Kent's Star of the West mill complex at the back of the structure is cleared of debris, but signs of the devastating fire remain a year later.

