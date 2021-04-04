One year later, jury trials set to resume in June

Apr. 4—As the pandemic forced Texas' criminal courts to shut down for much of 2020 some defendants approached a year in jail without the prospect of a jury trial.

The problem? There is no such courtroom.

However, the process of rescheduling those cases is ongoing — jury trial dates are now scheduled to start in June, though it could be years before Walker County can clear an escalating backlog of high-profile felony cases.

"Our office hasn't stopped over the past year. We've continued to review cases, continued to present cases to our grand jury and continued to prepare old cases for court when jury trials restart," said Walker County Criminal District Attorney Will Durham."

In a normal year, the Walker County District Attorney will present 20 felony cases in either the 12th or 278th Judicial District Court. Only 225 jury trials were presented across the entire state of Texas last year.

The decision to suspend jury trials, which has led to the expected delays and backlogs of those needing to have cases heard that can't otherwise be dispensed, was out of the hands of local court officials. Such orders instead came from the chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals.

To follow COVID-19-related safety measures such as social distancing, local courts limited in-person hearings and relied largely on Zoom hearings instead. That system worked for some hearings but rendered jury trials impractical for all intents and purposes. The few jury trials held in Texas over the past year were mainly civil trials.

"Non-violent felonies and misdemeanor trials have been less affected, but the backlog has really built up with the individuals that we believe need to serve prison time," Durham noted. "Judge (Tracy) Sorenson was very proactive early on in getting those low-level cases moving. We've been working to get a lot of those non-violent cases to go through the adjudication process."

HIGH-PROFILE CASES DELAYED FURTHER

Due to the ever-growing backlog of felony cases, jury trials for two of Walker County's most high-profile cases may have to wait until at least late 2022. That includes a first-degree murder trial against Larry LeFlore and a third-degree tampering case against former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny.

Penny pleaded not guilty in the 278th District Court in October 2018 to a charge of tampering with evidence in the case involving former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. If convicted, Penny faces two to 10 years in prison.

He was accused of destroying or hiding documents related to Nassar's activities at the Karolyi Ranch, the former national training center just outside of Huntsville.

LeFlore was arrested in 2017, over two decades after his ex-wife went missing in the West Hill Mall parking lot. He was arrested after the case was featured in the reality crime show "Cold Justice."

Both Penny and LeFlore were freed after posting $20,000 bonds.

"Most likely those cases are going to sit longer, because those people aren't in jail," Durham said. "If we have people sitting in jail that can't make bond then they will have a trial first."

RESTARTING TRIALS

Durham said that multiple safety measures will be implemented when jury trials restart, which will likely include prosecutors and defense attorney's interviewing potential witnesses outside of the Walker County Courthouse. He noted that the county storm shelter could be used as a possible venue.

"We have to bring in a lot of potential jurors and the courthouse just isn't big enough," Durham said."

The district attorney also noted that courts will be implementing multiple safety measures when the trials restart.

"Our first trials may be a lower level crime," he added. "The concern is still with having people come in from out of state to testify, some of which could have COVID issues."

The first trial date in Walker County will be in the 278th District Court in front of Judge Hal Ridley.