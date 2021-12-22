One year later, little has changed in search for missing Cal City boys

Dec. 22—The boys' disappearance garnered a segment on Investigation Discovery, their faces plastered on billboards, with a story that stumped thousands around the country.

Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, went missing one year ago, Tuesday.

And, they haven't been found. Family and friends for the boys held a candlelight prayer Tuesday in honor of the one-year anniversary of the disappearance.

"I've never been involved in a case like this," said Sgt. Robert Pair, public information officer for the Bakersfield Police Department, where he's worked for 21 years.

THE BEGINNING

Holiday preparations were well underway in the West household four days before Christmas.

Jacqueline West, the mother of two adoptive children — Orson and Orrin — as well as two other biological children, wrapped presents inside a California City home, according to previous reporting by The Californian.

Orson and Orrin played in their backyard, drawing with chalk. Their adoptive father, Trezell West, hiked to a nearby field to collect wood.

By the time Trezell returned, Orson and Orrin had vanished.

The California City Police Department began searching two days before Christmas in backyards, according to The Californian's previous reporting. Area residents flocked together to find the boys.

"Pretty much half the town has been out and about at some point in time," resident Jennifer Wood told The Californian Dec. 28, 2020. "People from all walks of life. This community comes together when it needs to."

California City Police Chief Jon Walker said in a Dec. 28, 2020, press conference that he suspects foul play. He added the department was unable to piece together how the kids escaped the yard.

Family members held candlelight vigils and prayer sessions. Still, the children remained missing.

In March 2021, the BPD announced their department became the lead agency in the investigation. That same month, 100 days had passed since the West boys went missing.

The boys' adoptive parents were unable to be reached as of this story's publication.

CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS

The BPD has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the California City Police Department, the Kern County District Attorney's Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and other community groups in the search for the boys, Pair said.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement officials conducted roughly 116 interviews and followed-up on about 200 tips, he added. Officers organized several out-of-state searches to search for the truth.

Despite their efforts, the West boys remain missing.

Pair still maintains confidence that the ultimate truth will be uncovered.

"We are investigating all possible scenarios," he added.

The Bakersfield Police Department typically receives about 30 reports of missing minors per day, Pair said. In 2020, Kern County reported about 4,400 missing children, according to data from the California attorney general's office.

When a child under 5 goes missing, police officers can find them relatively quickly, Pair said. Often, the child can be hiding within the house itself, he added.

This case is different than most, Pair said, because of the circumstances and age of the children.

