One year later: Photos show a racial reckoning after George Floyd's death

Following George Floyd's murder on May 25, 2020, the United States saw an immediate outpouring of anger and emotion over the killing of another Black man at the hands of police. Demonstrators gathered at the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct kicked off a year of protests across the nation demanding justice and changes to policing.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds repeatedly showed up in unprecedented numbers to demand an end to anti-Black racism. Nearly all of the protests were peaceful. At the same time, some protestors and riot police saw violent clashes, as buildings burned, stores were looted and communities were severely damaged. Some police used rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas in attempts to control the growing crowds. Many cities put curfews in place.

People gather at a police precinct during a protest for George Floyd in Minneapolis, May 26, 2020. The day following Floyd's death, a crowd showed up to protest at the precinct.

Protesters gather around Cup Foods in Minneapolis to call for justice for George Floyd, May 26, 2020. Floyd was killed by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after a Cup Foods employee called the police to report Floyd's alleged use of a counterfeit bill. The arrest led to Floyd being constrained by Chauvin.

Growing violence unveiled an ugly tension in an increasingly divided nation. Americans were tasked with understanding systemic racism in a country built on claims of liberty and justice for all.

The topic of racial justice was thrust into homes, businesses and communities, met with varying skepticism. Terms like white fragility, Black lives matter and anti-racist became more common in conversation. Celebrities and athletes used their platforms to publicly condemn racism, some joining protests in their cities or refusing to play their sport in protest of police brutality.

One year after Floyd's death, here is a look back at the height of the protest movements during the emotional summer of 2020.

A protester stands alone as he faces off against officers during a protest in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 30, 2020.

Protesters take to Union Avenue, in Memphis, shutting it down to traffic during a protest on May 27, 2020.

Police arrest a protester as hundreds of people gathered in lower Manhattan in New York City, May 29, 2020.

A burning police car is seen during a protest on May 29, 2020, in Atlanta.

Former NFL player Tyrone Carter passionately speaks at the George Floyd memorial site at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on June 3, 2020, in Minneapolis.

Gianna Floyd, 6, the daughter of George Floyd, listens before her mother, Roxie Washington, speaks at a press conference at Minneapolis City Hall on June 2, 2020.

Protesters shut down southbound Interstate 35 freeway in Austin over the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020.

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House on June 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators shooting tear gas next to St. John's Episcopal Church outside of the White House, June 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

Chicago Red Stars Julie Ertz (8) consoles teammate Casey Short (6) after taking a knee together during the national anthem prior to their game at Zions Bank Stadium on Jun 27, 2020 in Herriman, Utah.

The Los Angeles Lakers kneel during the national anthem before playing the Miami Heat in game five of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena on Oct. 9, 2020. During the abbreviated NBA season in the COVID-19 secured bubble, the league allowed players to wear social justice-themed phrases on their jerseys.

Activists paint Black Lives Matter on Fifth Ave. in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 9, 2020.

Protesters take part in a sit-in after nightfall at the Robert E. Lee Monument, which has been informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle on July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Peters was a Black man killed by police during an altercation while Peters was experiencing a mental health issue.

