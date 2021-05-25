One year later: Photos show a racial reckoning after George Floyd's death
Emily Johnson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Following George Floyd's murder on May 25, 2020, the United States saw an immediate outpouring of anger and emotion over the killing of another Black man at the hands of police. Demonstrators gathered at the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct kicked off a year of protests across the nation demanding justice and changes to policing.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds repeatedly showed up in unprecedented numbers to demand an end to anti-Black racism. Nearly all of the protests were peaceful. At the same time, some protestors and riot police saw violent clashes, as buildings burned, stores were looted and communities were severely damaged. Some police used rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas in attempts to control the growing crowds. Many cities put curfews in place.
Growing violence unveiled an ugly tension in an increasingly divided nation. Americans were tasked with understanding systemic racism in a country built on claims of liberty and justice for all.
The topic of racial justice was thrust into homes, businesses and communities, met with varying skepticism. Terms like white fragility, Black lives matter and anti-racist became more common in conversation. Celebrities and athletes used their platforms to publicly condemn racism, some joining protests in their cities or refusing to play their sport in protest of police brutality.
One year after Floyd's death, here is a look back at the height of the protest movements during the emotional summer of 2020.
