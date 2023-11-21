One Year Later: The search for Madalina Cojocari continues

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius residents are getting together to mark one year since Madalina Cojocari was last seen alive. Friends, family, and community members are invited to gather at the Cornelius Town Hall Tuesday night.

ONE YEAR LATER

FINDING MADALINA

Cornelius Police say they continue to search for evidence and more leads for wherever Madalina might be. There are still posters plastering the town, looking for any tips on where the missing 12-year-old girl may be.

In the meantime, her guardians, Diana Cojocari, her mother, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, face charges related to failure to report her disappearance.

She was last seen on November 21st of last year, but her parents didn’t come to the police until December 15th. Now Diana remains behind bars while Palmiter has bonded out, and they have both entered not-guilty pleas.

