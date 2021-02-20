One year later, wheels of justice trudge forward in Arbery shooting death

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.

Feb. 20—Tuesday will mark the passing of one year since the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on the quiet streets of Satilla Shores in Glynn County.

A lot has happened since that fateful day. Three men have been arrested on charges of murder and remain in the Glynn County Detention Center awaiting trial, which may still be months away.

Travis McMichael shot Ahmaud Arbery dead with a 12-gauge shotgun on a neighborhood street in the middle of the afternoon on Feb. 23, 2020, during a struggle for the gun McMichael had armed himself with.

Travis's father, Gregory McMichael, watched the shooting death from the bed of a pickup truck, gripping a .357 magnum pistol in his right hand.

Moments earlier, William "Roddie" Bryan saw Arbery run past his home with the McMichaels pursuing him in the truck driven by Travis McMichael. Bryan jumped into his pickup truck and joined in the chase of Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

The McMichaels said they armed themselves and pursued Arbery because they suspected him of burglarizing a home more than a block away from where the fatal shooting occurred. They told police they only wanted to question him.

The home in question was under construction, its doors and windows open.

Arbery, 25, was not armed. An investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined nothing from the house was found on his body.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and Bryan are White. Arbery was Black.

None of this is in dispute. Bryan used his cell phone to video the shooting death through the windshield of his pickup — a video that would ignite universal outrage when the image of Travis McMichael blasting three rounds of buckshot into Arbery at point-blank range went viral online.

What remains is for a jury of their peers to decide whether the actions of the three men amount to malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Those are the charges a Glynn County grand jury formalized against the McMichaels and Bryan last June.

When this high-profile case might go to trial is an open-ended question that begins with a worldwide pandemic. All jury trials in Georgia have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last March.

Jury trials will remain suspended through at least March 9, according to Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton.

Meanwhile, Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, and Bryan, 51, have been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation last May.

And that is as straight-forward as it gets. Beyond these facts, the shooting death of Arbery is layered in complexity.

The case is being prosecuted by the Cobb County District Attorney's Office from Atlanta, the third Georgia DA's domain through which the case has passed. Chatham County Court Judge Timothy Walmsley from Savannah is presiding. The proceedings are being conducted in the Glynn County Courthouse.

Prior to the shooting, Georgia's citizen's arrest law had gone unchanged for more than 150 years. Georgia had no hate crimes law. Since then, the state has adopted a hate crimes law and its antiquated citizen's arrest law is presently under intense scrutiny and revision in the state General Assembly.

Such progress is of little solace to Abery's grieving mother, Wanda Cooper Jones. Still, it is something.

"It is unfortunate that anybody's son had to lose his life to get some change to come," she told The News on Friday. "I miss my son all day, every day. But first, the hate crimes law was put in place back in the summer. And it was Tuesday that the citizen's arrest law got (addressed), so that's good. I didn't realize before this that it was put in place after the Civil War. And here it is in 2020, and people are still trying to hide behind that law to commit murder."

Jackie Johnson had served as the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney for 10 years leading up to Feb. 23, 2020. Due in no small part to public backlash over her handling of Arbery's shooting death, Johnson, a Republican, was summarily defeated by independent challenger Keith Higgins in the November election.

Gregory McMichael was a career lawman. He was a year removed from retirement after a 20-plus year career as an investigator with the Brunswick DA's office over which Johnson had presided. He had been a Glynn County police officer for seven years prior to his employment with the DA.

Johnson recused herself within hours of the shooting. Glynn County police made no arrests that day, nor did they detain any of the three men involved in the shooting.

Police did view and take into evidence Bryan's video.

Johnson contacted Wayne County DA George E. Barnhill that evening and asked him to offer guidance to county police. Barnhill's son, George F. Barnhill, was an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Brunswick DA at the time. After reviewing the video the next day, Barnhill offered an unofficial opinion via email to county police that the McMichaels acted in self defense in the course of making a citizen's arrest.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr would later say he was unaware of these interactions between Johnson, Barnhill and the police. He said neither Johnson nor Barnhill mentioned it to him before he appointed the case to Barnhill on Feb. 27.

Barnhill then recused himself in early April after objections raised by Arbery's family, citing the younger Barnhill's position with the Brunswick DA.

Carr appointed the Arbery case to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden in Hinesville on April 13. Durden announced on May 5 that he would convene a Glynn County grand jury to consider criminal charges against Travis and Gregory McMichael. That same day a local radio station released Bryan's video on its Facebook page; it was leaked to the station by a local attorney with no connection to the case.

The video was removed from the station's Facebook page quickly afterward, but by then it had already spread around the world. Outrage was the prevailing reaction.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case late that same day. GBI investigators immediately descended on Glynn County. GIB agents led the two McMichaels men from their Satilla Drive home in handcuffs on the evening of May 7.

Bryan was subsequently arrested May 21.

Carr reassigned the case to the Cobb County DA in the wake of the McMichaels' arrest.

Later that month, Carr asked the U.S. Department of Justice's Southern Georgia District to investigate the actions of Johnson and Barnhill. There is no word on the status of that investigation, which includes assistance from the FBI and the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

"I'm also hoping that Ms. Jackie Johnson and Mr. Barnhill are reprimanded for delaying justice," Jones said.

Numerous hearings regarding the Arbery case have since transpired at the Glynn County Courthouse, including the grand jury proceedings in June that cemented the charges against the McMichaels and Bryan. Even though Travis McMichael shot Arbery, all three men face murder charges because prosecutors allege all three men committed felonies that resulted in Arbery's death.

All three men have pleaded innocent. All three have sought and been denied bond. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the three defendants have appeared via live stream. The public and the media have viewed proceedings on video screen in the courthouse's large jury room.

Attorneys Robert Rubin and Jason Sheffield of Decatur are representing Travis McMichael. Frank and Laura Hogue of Macon are representing Gregory McMichael. Local attorney and former Glynn County Public Defender Kevin Gough represents Bryan.

Though it is certainly unprecedented, the statewide pandemic-related court restrictions have not necessarily slowed the case, Rubin said Friday. High profile cases can stretch for several years before going to trial, he said.

Rubin maintains his client's innocence, adding that he believes the chilling video ultimately will show that Travis McMichael acted in self defense.

"It's not unusual for a murder trial to be pending this long," Rubin said. "The case is not yet ripe for trial. We are convinced of our client's innocence and we want to put this before a jury. We're thankful that there's a video ..."

Flynn Broady Jr. defeated Joyette Holmes in the Cobb County DA race in November. However, deputy chief assistant DA Jesse Evans continues to move the case forward for the prosecution, as he has throughout the hearings. Evans said Friday he is anxious to prosecute the case against the three defendants before a jury of their peers, and to bring justice for Arbery's family.

"I am certain that Feb. 23 will be a particularly difficult day for Ahmaud Arbery's family as the first anniversary of his murder," Evans told The News via email. "This is a family of such immense strength. We look forward to the day when we can advance the case in court on their behalf."

Jones said the Cobb DA's office has been diligent in providing updates to her and Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery.

"I got a call from the DA's office this week that the case is moving forward," Jones said. "I'm very hopeful that I'll get my prayers answered — and my prayer is to have all the defendants go to prison forever, that they're never allowed to walk on free soil again."

Recommended Stories

  • Tacos, tequila and a DJ in a treehouse: Welcome to Wynwood’s new spot for nightlife

    At this new outdoor garden in Wynwood, tacos and tequila will flow.

  • Kim Kardashian 'files to divorce Kanye West'

    The celebrity couple, who have four children, have been married since 2014.

  • 6 million vaccines delayed by weather as Pfizer adjusts storage requirements

    The vaccine previously had been stored at 94 degrees below 0 but now can be kept in a regular medical freezer.

  • Pfizer to double weekly U.S. output of vaccine in next few weeks - CEO

    Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Friday that the drugmaker expects to be able to double the weekly number of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine it will supply to the United States in the next few weeks. Bourla, speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden toured his company's vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan, said Pfizer was currently sending out an average of 5 million doses per week and expects to "more than double that number" in coming weeks. "We have improved our processes to double the batch size and increase yield and we have deployed more efficient lab test methods to reduce release times," Bourla said in his remarks.

  • NFL's Kamara races into NASCAR as a team sponsor at Daytona

    Alvin Kamara, NFL star and new NASCAR fan, has put some of his own money into the sport as a team sponsor this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The New Orleans Saints running back agreed to sponsor Ryan Vargas in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Daytona. Vargas had no funding for the road course race but now will be sponsored by The Big Squeezy, the Louisiana juice bar chain owned by Kamara.

  • Russia steps in, trying to aid stalled Afghan peace process

    With talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled and the new administration in Washington mulling its options, Russia is stepping up efforts to try and find a way forward in the peace process. Moscow's emissaries have been making the rounds, visiting regional players and meeting officials and senior Taliban figures — even as a NATO ministerial conference this week concluded that there is no easy solution on how to end Afghanistan’s protracted war. Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan, was in Pakistan on Friday for talks with officials.

  • Ivanka Trump has no plans to challenge Marco Rubio for Senate in Florida in 2022

    Ivanka Trump moved to Florida after leaving the White House, fueling speculation she would run for office there. She will not run against Marco Rubio.

  • Biden administration designates Russian ship as helping to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    The Biden administration on Friday identified a Russian ship and a company it believes are helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the entities had already been sanctioned by the Trump administration and the project's opponents in Congress said the move would do little to halt work on it. The State Department said in a report to Congress that the Russian ship, the Fortuna, and its owner, KVT-RUS, had been designated, a process that starts new sanctions, two lawmakers said. Both entities had been sanctioned by former President Donald Trump on his last full day in office last month for helping to build the natural gas pipeline to bring Russian gas to Europe via Germany.

  • 'Climate change is real': Biden administration says Texas power crisis shows U.S. unprepared for extreme weather

    President Joe Biden has approved federal emergency declarations for Texas, Oklahoma and is processing a request from Louisiana.

  • The woman who brought down an Olympics boss

    When a Japanese college student named Momoko Nojo launched an online campaign against the powerful Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief following his sexist remarks, she wasn't sure it would get very far.But in less than two weeks, her #DontBeSilent petition with other activists garnered more than 150,000 signatures against Yoshiro Mori.The octogenarian former prime minister had said that women talk too much.And last week, Mori quit and has since been replaced by Seiko Hashimoto, a woman, who has competed in seven Olympic Games."I don't think Japan is a country where there are many people that want to discriminate women. I think there are some, but that's not the reason why Japan is behind in gender equality. It's because people don't speak up when there's an issue. Even if the issue is raised, it gets wishy-washy and doesn't get solved, so Japan has not been able to change."Nojo's activism is the latest example of women outside mainstream politics working to bring social change in Japan - where gender discrimination, pay gaps and stereotyping are rampant.She said her work was partly motivated by sexist comments from male peers at her university - such as "you have to go to a high school that has pretty school uniforms” or “even if you don’t have a job after graduating, you can be a housewife."Nojo's non-profit,"NO YOUTH NO JAPAN" was born in 2019 while she was studying in Denmark.It was there, she says, that she realized how much Japanese politics was dominated by older men."In terms of policies, the fundamental problem is that Japan's policies are based on a stereotypical view that women need to raise children or take care of the elderly. I think it will be difficult to add more female executives if this doesn't change."Nojo is dismissing a proposal this week by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party to allow more women in meetings - but only as silent observers - as a poorly-executed PR stunt.Japan is ranked 121st out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap Index - the worst ranking among advanced countries.It scored especially badly on women's economic participation and political empowerment.

  • Legal troubles loom over Trump after presidency

    Donald Trump may have evaded an impeachment conviction for the second time, but the former president is still facing multiple lawsuits and civil and criminal investigations that call into question his conduct before and during his time in office.

  • LeBron James reaches milestone in Lakers' loss to Nets

    LeBron James became the third NBA player to score 35,000 career points in the Lakers' 109-98 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • 19 celebrity babies born this year, so far

    "Game of Thrones" costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reportedly welcomed their first child together in February.

  • Fauci Warns of ‘Setback’ in COVID Fight After Brutal Polar Vortex

    Leah Millis/ReutersAs states throughout the country continue to struggle with the fallout of a deadly polar vortex, senior Biden health officials are concerned that the days-long emergency will also lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks to come.Over the past several days senior administration officials have scrambled to assemble a federal response to the winter emergency, primarily in Texas, but also in Oklahoma, Louisiana and other northwest and southern states. As part of that response, the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have coordinated sending 60 generators, meals, blankets, water, diesel and other life saving supplies to Texas. President Joe Biden has approved emergency declarations in several states, and he’s personally spoken with dozens of local and state officials in Texas to see what more can be done to help those in need.Beyond assessing and addressing the obvious risks that come with no power, water, or access to reliable health care, administration officials are working to understand the full magnitude of COVID-19 issues caused by the storm, including vaccination sites shutting down in more than six states and the delay in shipment of nearly 6 million vaccine doses. Officials say their biggest fear is that increased transmission among people gathering indoors together to find warmth will create a spike in new cases at a time when vaccination is slowing in the state due to weather conditions. The state was set to drastically expand vaccination before the storm hit by setting up a mass vaccination site in coordination with Pentagon and FEMA officials. Personnel assigned to help set up the site were delayed in reporting to Texas because of the snow.“Look at the patterns of disease hospitalizations and deaths. They were really dramatically going in the right direction. I just hope that we’re going to bounce back and I think we will,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, in an interview Friday. “This is a setback. We need to continue to do whatever it is that we can—doing the same things we’ve done that we know work. I know, it’s tough to do that. When you’re not in your home, because the pipes have blasted out, you and your family are freezing and you might have to go to the shelter. It’s obvious that that’s not an optimal way to prevent the spread of disease. But hopefully that’ll get rectified quickly.”Officials are also concerned that the situation on the ground, mainly the lack of water and power at hospitals, particularly in rural communities, will lead to the deaths of those who were already seeking care for the virus. One senior Biden official said there is no reliable way to track COVID-19 cases and deaths in real time but that they expect the Texas state health department to report both COVID-19-related deaths and other fatalities caused by the storm in the coming weeks.CDC Steps Up Tracking of Virus Variants After Months of ‘Flying Blind’“It can take weeks, sometimes months for these deaths to reach the federal government database,” one senior Biden official said. “But we’re probably going to see a slew of hypothermia and carbon monoxide deaths as well as deaths related to COVID. The question will be if those COVID deaths occurred because of a lack of power or for reasons that are explainable.”Concerns about transmission come at a time when the Biden administration is working overtime to control the spread of COVID-19, in part by ramping up vaccination. More than 73 million doses have been shipped and about 58 million have been administered. And the Biden administration has recently inked more deals to ensure doses continue to flow at a quicker pace in the coming months. But the emergence of new, more deadly variants has complicated that effort, though there is some evidence that vaccines will still offer protection against them. It’s forced health officials to double down on calls for Americans to more stringently adhere to public health guidelines—the same ones officials have been urging for more than a year—as a way to reduce transmission.“The continued spread of variants that are more transmissible could jeopardize the progress we have made in the last month … if we let our guard down,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a Wednesday press conference. “We’re not at the place where we believe that the current level of vaccination is what is driving down the current level of disease. We believe that much of the surge of disease happened related to the holidays, related to travel. We’re coming down from that. I would articulate really loudly that if you’re relying on our current level of vaccination rather than the other mitigation efforts to get us to remain low … we shouldn’t rest in that comfort.”The winter storm emergency has senior Biden administration officials concerned that they will again face an uphill battle trying to control the spread of the virus right when they were beginning to make progress.They are trying to avoid a situation where states will have to force residents back indoors, reducing restaurant and gym capacity.Fauci said the U.S. “by no means” has the pandemic under control—that community transmission numbers are too high across the country to begin to roll back public health measures.“If you get such a high level of background infections, like we had a month ago, when we were getting 300,000 new infections per day, then it becomes almost impossible to do efficient identification, isolation and contact tracing,” Fauci said. “Once you get the baseline of infections really low, once you get more and more people vaccinated, then you can start to pull back gradually from some of the stringent public health measures. And by pulling back gradually, I mean restaurants starting to open, increasing the capacity with which they open ... outdoor sports and having spectators watching it. We need to gradually do that as opposed to saying, ‘okay, the numbers are down. Let’s just turn everything on again.’”Fauci said that is precisely what happened during the Trump administration last summer—the country reopened before transmission was under control.“There's a dynamic of outbreaks, that when they accelerate on the way up, they have a self propagating momentum of more cases and more cases,” he said. “When you get the momentum going in the opposite direction, the same thing occurs, the less and less people that get infected.”Still, even if the U.S. gets transmission under control, there is always the chance that new variants emerge that will pose an even bigger threat, Fauci said.“The thing that I’m concerned about is that even if we achieve a level of very, very significant suppression of the baseline level of virus in the United States, and the virus is still raging in the rest of the world, typically, the developing world that doesn’t have the capability or the resources to vaccinate, there will always be that lingering threat of new variants coming in, and essentially sidestepping the protection of the vaccines,” Fauci said. “It is a global pandemic. And the only way to fight it is globally because otherwise it’s just gonna keep being an overhanging Sword of Damocles over us.”‘What if I Die Here?’: The Panic of COVID Patients in Texas Left With No HeatRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mercedes-maker Daimler eyes 2021 rebound

    Mercedes-maker Daimler sees a better year ahead. It said Thursday (February 18) that it was expecting big gains in sales and operating profit. The company also says that by the end of the year it will make up for a production shortfall caused by a shortage of chips. Though the silicon drought will crimp sales in the first quarter. The bullish outlook comes after Daimler confirmed full-year pretax earnings of almost 8 billion dollars. Strong demand in China is among the drivers now. Daimler's chief executive called the recovery there 'remarkable'. Mercedes sales in the country jumped 22% in the fourth quarter. Like rivals, Daimler is also racing to bring more electric vehicles to market. In 2020 its sales of electrified cars almost quadrupled on the year before. Thursday's news sent shares in the firm as much as 2.5% higher in early trading.

  • OnPolitics: The GOP's Trump problem

    Republicans are still figuring out how to move the party forward now that Donald Trump is no longer president.

  • Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

    Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday. The government has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to admit 20% capacity of fans inside the stadiums for the country’s premier Twenty20 league, maintaining proper social distancing and making masks mandatory for spectators. The decision meant National Stadium in Karachi will accommodate 7,500 fans and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium 5,500.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • California GOP delegates seek to censure David Valadao for voting to impeach Trump

    Valadao, who represents the San Joaquin Valley, was one of 10 GOP members of the House of Representatives who voted to send the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

  • 6 months later, China says it lost 4 soldiers in India clash

    China’s military said Friday that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. The announcement, coming more than six months after the bloody hand-to-hand fighting, should help global audiences “understand the truth and the right and wrong of the incident," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. Immediately after the June 2020 clash atop a high ridge in the Ladakh region’s Galwan Valley, India announced it had lost 20 of its soldiers in a battle that saw fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons used to avoid a firefight.