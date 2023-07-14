One year later: What’s working and what’s not with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

The mental health center in Houston, Texas is a good example of how the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is faring across the nation.

Staffers such as Jennifer Battle and others have responded to more than 52,000 crisis hotline calls from local Texans - in the last twelve months alone. That's an 80% pick-up rate, up from 45% under the old system before it was revamped by the federal government in 2022.

It's not a perfect system, Battle says. But the progress in the last year has been "extraordinary" especially since the number of calls has grown exponentially. The state has the third highest call volume only to California and New York, she said.

The Biden administration through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration one year ago launched the 988 phone number to replace an old 10-digit number. Since the launch, hotline responders have answered a majority, but not all, of the 5 million calls, chats and texts messages they received.

A 988 call is for a different flavor of emergency and brings a different focus of help than 911. The 988 call center offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis or any other kind of emotional distress, according to federal officials.

The 911 system focuses on dispatching emergency medical services, fire and police. Only a small percent of 988 Lifeline calls require activation of the 911 system.

Suicide, depression and anxiety grew in record numbers during the pandemic, several pieces of research show, and the administration wanted to create a simple way for Americans to reach out for help amid the growing need.

The Biden administration initially invested in the hotline with $1 billion in spending to ramp up services and has continued to fund it. The Department of Health and Human Services in May announced an additional $200 million for the crisis line in part to help states speed up response times, "ensure access to culturally competent 988 crisis center support" and improve follow-up services.

“Our nation’s transition to 988 moves us closer to better serving the crisis care needs of people across America,” said Xavier Becerra, a secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, at the time. "988 won't be a busy signal, and 988 won't put you on hold. You will get help."

Battle, the vice president of community access and engagement at The Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, said she's ecstatic about the progress, but there's room for improvement.

Staff at the Harris Center haven't been able to pick up some of the calls that come in through the hotline because of the lack of resources, and people who call in are directed to the service closest to their phone number's area code instead of their exact location, for example.

Mental health experts, state and local providers and Americans who've used the suicide and crisis hotline have shared both ups and downs of the hotline.

Service providers told USA TODAY the crisis line has a long way to go before it becomes as efficient as the "911" emergency phone number and will need more staffing and funding to get there, but that it's at a good starting point. They said the hotline has provided an efficient way for people to talk to a trained professional when they're in crisis, offering those in need like young people and veterans a route to ask for help.

Other Americans who've used or been hesitant to use the hotline on social media have said that mistrust in the service persists, particularly those who fear police involvement. Some have said it saved them in a time of need.

What’s working with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline?

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has received more than 5 million phone calls and texts since its launch in the summer of 2022, according to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Of 402,494 calls, texts and chats the hotline received in May 2023, for example, responders answered 89% of calls, 98% of chats and 93% of texts. Those percentages changed from July 2022 when responders received 354,625 requests for help and answered 83% of phone calls, 82% of chats and 94% of texts.

“Data continues to show an increase in overall calls, texts and chats from the year prior, and at the same time, answer rates are significantly improving, which means that more people are getting help and they are getting help more quickly, which is crucial for someone in crisis," said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, an assistant secretary for mental health and substance use at the Department of Health and Human Services and the leader of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Of all calls to the hotline in the last year, the department estimates that "almost 1 million," or one-fifth of them were answered by Veterans Crisis Line, which is linked to the 988 Lifeline.

“There is nothing more important to VA than preventing Veteran suicide – and that means getting Veterans the support they need, exactly when they need it,” said Denis McDonough, the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced it added Spanish text and chat services to the existing hotline. Earlier this month, that department expanded "specialized services" for LGBTQI+ youth and young adults, which were recently added to the list of services offered through the hotline.

Ashley Peña, an executive director of Mission Connection, an intensive outpatient telehealth program, said the hotline "has been a game changer" particularly for young people because of the texting option it offers.

"We have individuals we serve that use it sometimes weekly," she said. "It's really been powerful for that age group."

Phone companies must allow people to text as well as call a new “988” number for the suicide-prevention hotline, regulators say.

What's not working with the hotline?

Mistrust in the hotline, particularly in communities where mental health is stigmatized, still exists, said Peña, and breaking that down is crucial for the future success of the hotline.

Some people are worried about responders calling local police on them for expressing suicidal ideation, or even being forced into a psychiatric hospital, she said.

On Thursday, The National Alliance for Mental Health released the results of a new study that shows "58% of Americans somewhat trust, and 22% have a great deal of trust, that 988 would provide them with the help they need — even if they are not personally familiar with it or know anyone who has contacted the Lifeline."

Some suggestions that providers and people who've used the hotline have said it could improve include:

Improving the location to which the hotline directs Americans calling in to better align with where they are. The hotline directs someone who calls to the nearest affiliated provider to the area code a person is calling from. If someone has an area code that's different from the area they're living in, responders will have to connect that person with more local information. It's a barrier, Battle said, because it adds an extra step that some callers may not be willing to wait on.

Investing in more staffing and improving the workforce so qualified responders can quickly and efficiently answer all phone calls.

Granting providers permanent funding for the program in part to account for callers who may not have insurance to cover the mental health supports, including therapy, Peña said.

Increasing awareness about the resource, Peña said. The research from National Alliance on Mental Health shows "less than 1 in 5 people are somewhat or very familiar" with the crisis line.

How does the mental health of Americans fare?

Rates of suicide, depression and anxiety grew during the pandemic, and have persisted. Young people are especially at risk. A new report from the National Institute of Mental Health shows suicide rates among young people increased during the pandemic, and it's the "leading cause of death among young people in the United States."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that teen girls experienced more sadness, violence and suicide risk in 2021 than years before. And another study from the group from 2021 shows "suicide was the second-leading cause of death for people aged 10–14 and 25–34 years."

Recent data from a national survey conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that about 12.3 million people ages 18 or older, or 4.8%, "had serious thoughts of suicide. About 3.3 million young people ages 12 to 17, or 12.7%, had similar thoughts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: One year later: 988 hotline has received 5 million calls, texts