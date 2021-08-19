One Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) insider upped their stake by 2.6% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Lazydays Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAZY ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lazydays Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO William Murnane bought US$70k worth of shares at a price of US$14.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$23.56. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

William Murnane bought a total of 15.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$13.70. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Lazydays Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lazydays Holdings insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 3.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lazydays Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lazydays Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Lazydays Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Lazydays Holdings has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

