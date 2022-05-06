One Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) insider upped their stake by 1.8% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Lefroy Exploration Limited's (ASX:LEX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lefroy Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Michael Macgregor Davies made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.35 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.30. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Michael Macgregor Davies was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Lefroy Exploration

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Lefroy Exploration insiders own 27% of the company, worth about AU$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lefroy Exploration Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Lefroy Exploration insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Lefroy Exploration and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Lefroy Exploration (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

