One Legacy Donate Life Rose Parade Float 2024
Gayle Anderson learns the symbolism of the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade Float. This report aired Tuesday, December 26th, 2023.
Gayle Anderson learns the symbolism of the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade Float. This report aired Tuesday, December 26th, 2023.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Apple's warnings in late October that Indian journalists and opposition figures may have been targeted by state-sponsored attacks prompted a forceful counterattack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials publicly doubted Apple's findings and announced a probe into device security. India has never confirmed nor denied using Pegasus tool, but nonprofit advocacy group Amnesty International reported Thursday that it found NSO Group's invasive spyware on the iPhones of prominent journalists in India, lending more credibility to Apple's early warnings.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Intel's stock has suddenly become one of the hottest trades in tech. Here's why.
Rumors of a refreshed Tesla Model Y have been percolating for months, but electric vehicle buyers may finally have that option later next year.
We’ve never tried to name the Game of the Year, but it’s become a tradition to get the whole team together to talk about our individual favorites. Here are those games.
As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!
A look at the some of the top stories this year
The biggest news stories this morning: Amazon's Prime Video will start serving ads, Apple appeals ban on Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, How the EU forced tech companies to change in 2023.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons put on a good show before setting infamous history.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
From Sam Hinkie's Sixers to the run that united Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux, these are the worst losing streaks in American pro sports history.
Can Jackson help the Texans to the playoffs — and stay on the field?
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!