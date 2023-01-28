One-legged accused shoplifter who urinated on cops busted again after being released without bail: NYPD

2
Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·2 min read

The one-legged accused shoplifter caught on camera urinating in the air while wrestling with cops arresting him was released without bail — and was busted for assault just hours later, police said Friday.

The newly-released Eutano Bernard had just returned to his Upper East Side stomping grounds Thursday evening when he repeatedly struck a 68-year-old woman in the knee with one of his crutches at the 68th St.-Hunter College subway station, cops said.

Cops at the station took him into custody for assault.

“Well, that didn’t take long,” Inspector Melissa Eger, the commanding officer of the 19th Precinct, tweeted Friday. “The criminal who robbed a CVS, assaulting two employees & two cops—ARRESTED AGAIN!”

Eger said Bernard also threatened to push the woman down the subway station stairs during the clash.

On Thursday morning, Bernard was released without bail for attacking two CVS workers and two cops at Lexington Ave. near E. 88th St. on Wednesday.

The homeless man, who stays in a Brooklyn shelter, swung at store employees after he was caught palming $65 worth of items, including six cans of Red Bull and four Master Lock padlocks, according to prosecutors.

He punched the workers with one of the padlocks looped between his fingers like a pair of brass knuckles, according to court papers.

He also fought off two police officers called to the scene, striking both officers in the face.

As cops wrestled him to the ground, Bernard took a moment to relive himself, video obtained by the Daily News shows.

“Oh no!” a Bronx physical trainer who recorded the video, who only wants to be identified as Julio, screamed as he recorded. “That’s disgusting. That’s f---ing disgusting.”

Bernard was taken to Metropolitan Hospital for a medical evaluation before he went to court. The cops were also briefly hospitalized.

One of the officers was “bleeding from the mouth,” Julio said.

“They were trying to restrain him and that’s when he decided to pee on them,” Julio told The News.

Bernard was hit with a raft of charges including robbery, aggravated assault of a police officer and petty larceny. A Manhattan Assistant District Attorney asked that he be held on $200,000, but the judge decided to place him on supervised release.

Bernard, who sometimes uses a wheelchair and is known by area merchants as “Wheelie,” has never done state time but has 14 arrests under his belt stretching back to 1999, police said.

Most of the arrests are for robbery and assault, cops said.

Recommended Stories

  • Grandmothers, grandchildren separated at border, despite U.S. move to reunite migrant families

    A U.S. law is designed to shield kids from traffickers. But often it separates them from their grandparents or aunts.

  • No charges against former judge arrested in Fresno on suspicion of domestic violence

    The victim expressed a lack of cooperation moving forward in the case.

  • What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications

    “Weight loss may turn back your biological age, but it tends to turn your facial clock forward,” one dermatologist says

  • How will the new Congress respond to concerns about gun violence?

    Last year, the U.S. Congress passed the first significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. But will the recent scourge of shootings push the new session of Congress to act again? CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Errol Barnett and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss.

  • Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during arrest

    Memphis authorities on Friday evening released graphic video showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a traffic stop on Jan. 10. Federal, state and local authorities had warned that the footage of five former police officers, who are all Black men, was horrific and appalling, bracing the Memphis community…

  • Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) have been in the doghouse for months. Indeed, with growth stocks starting to show their first signs of life in over a year, now might be the time to load up on shares of Cloudflare. Is Cloudflare's business thriving or surviving?

  • Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Peoria

    The teen was booked into the Peoria County Jail on multiple charges, including murder and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

  • Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye

    On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set. “My vision is to bring my viewers deep into what I am seeing through my eye and out through my lens,” Nichols wrote. Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was on his way home from taking pictures of the sky on Jan. 7, when police pulled him over.

  • Biden speaks with parents of Tyre Nichols; McDaniel retains RNC post: recap

    Five former Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the Tyre Nichols case. The RNC will hold its secret-ballot election.

  • Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest officer killings

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's official residence, according to a Reuters witness, and then flooded the airport as Henry was arriving from a trip to Argentina. Henry was temporarily stuck in the airport, but returned to his residence in Port-au-Prince later on Thursday, followed by police protesters.

  • Eric Adams calls for Santos to step down

    “I believe it’s time for him to leave,” the New York mayor said.

  • Several Ukrainian ex-MPs left Ukraine for UAE after Russian invasion, investigation shows

    Several members of the outlawed Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZh) Party left Ukraine for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainska Pravda online newspaper said in an investigation titled “Dubai Battalion. Who’s hiding in the Persian Gulf,” published on Jan. 27.

  • Estonia Requests German permission to export cluster munitions to Ukraine

    Estonia is considering filling Kyiv’s requests for cluster munitions, but that requires Berlin to give its permission, as they were produced by German companies, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Jan. 26.

  • These Are the Best-Selling Kitchen Towels on Amazon—and a Pack of 6 Is Only $9

    They have almost 10,700 perfect ratings.

  • 2 escaped inmates, including convicted murderer, found after multistate manhunt

    Two inmates, including a convicted murderer, who escaped from a Virginia jail have been apprehended in Tennessee, authorities said, more than 24 hours after announcing a fugitive manhunt. The inmates -- identified by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office as Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia -- allegedly escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon from a recreational yard around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. A Washington County emergency alert issued about an hour later warned residents to stay indoors and lock their doors.

  • Plant-Based Meat Is in Free Fall

    Just over a decade ago, two new companies emerged with a mission to change the way consumers consume: Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, founded in 2009 and 2011, respectively. Greenhouse gas emissions from farming and livestock production were threatening our environment, and the global consumption of meat was beginning to look unsustainable in the long term. Though they approached the problem with two different recipes, both Beyond and Impossible hoped to provide consumers an off-ramp from thei

  • Yellen Says Raising Debt Limit Is Only Solution to Avoid Fiscal Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the only solution to avoid a US default crisis is for Congress to increase the federal debt limit, avoiding engaging with other proposed stopgap measures including short-term extensions or spending cuts. Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarAmericans Fall Behind on Car Payments at Higher Rate Than in 2009We Asked ChatGPT

  • Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Reuters) -The city of Memphis released shocking, graphic video footage on Friday of the violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month. One video clip shows officers dragging Nichols from the driver's seat of his car as he yells, "Damn, I didn't do anything ... I am just trying to go home," then force him to the ground as they order him to lay on his stomach and squirt him in the face with pepper spray. Nichols then breaks free, scrambles to his feet and sprints away down a road with officers chasing him on foot; at least one fires a stun gun at him.

  • Judge blocks sale of machine gun converters after U.S. sues

    The U.S. Department of Justice said it has obtained a court order blocking two firearms companies from imperiling public safety by illegally selling devices to convert AR-15 style rifles into machine guns. U.S. District Judge Nina Morrison in Brooklyn on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order against Rare Breed Triggers LLC and Rare Breed Firearms LLC, and their owners Lawrence DeMonico and Kevin Maxwell. The Justice Department in a civil complaint said Rare Breed has sold thousands of devices known as FRT-15s that are designed and intended to convert AR-15 style semiautomatic firearms into machine guns.

  • ‘Devoted’ history teacher hit and killed by rolling school bus, Alabama deputies say

    Authorities said he was doing a standard check of the buses before the morning route.