One-legged man attacked at N.J. ShopRite over grocery cart dispute

A 54-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a one-legged man, whose shopping cart allegedly hit the assailant’s parked car in a ShopRite parking lot.

The 64-year-old victim told police he was loading groceries into his vehicle on Jan. 2 when confronted by a suspect later identified as Oswaldo A. Gonzalez-Varon, according to Hudson County View. Words were exchanged, prompting the suspect to retrieve an expandable baton from his automobile, the victim told authorities.

The victim, seated in his car with his door open, said he looked for a tool with which he could defend himself while being poked by Gonzalez-Varon’s weapon. That’s when the alleged assailant is said to have struck the victim in his hands and arm, causing injuries.

Gonzalez-Varon faces three weapon charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon. The victim is from Bayonne, N.J., where the incident occurred. His alleged assailant resides in North Brunswick. Bayonne police haven’t responded to a request for further information.