One LHT Holdings Limited (SGX:BEI) insider upped their stake by 5.7% in the previous year

Looking at LHT Holdings Limited's (SGX:BEI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

LHT Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Mui Kee Yap bought S$322k worth of shares at a price of S$0.70 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.69). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Mui Kee Yap was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Mui Kee Yap bought a total of 794.50k shares over the year at an average price of S$0.70. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. LHT Holdings insiders own 53% of the company, currently worth about S$19m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LHT Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about LHT Holdings. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for LHT Holdings (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

