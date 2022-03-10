One life claimed in Montague County fire

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the emergency call for a structure fire came in about 12:38 a.m. Monday at 605 South Border Street in Montague.

A late-night house fire in Montague took the life of one person, possibly the resident, but investigators as of late Tuesday had not yet received a positive identification.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the emergency call for a structure fire came in about 12:38 a.m. Monday at 605 South Border Street in Montague. The sheriff’s office, Montague Volunteer Fire Department and the Nocona Rural Fire Department responded to the fire.

Upon arrival officers and firefighters found a fully involved structure fire with a brick house with a metal-type roof. Thomas said it was determined the residence was normally occupied by one person who had not been accounted for.

Officers attempted to discover if the resident was still inside of the residence or at another location, but it was determined the resident was possibly still inside as the fire raged. Once the fire was extinguished a preliminary search of the structure was conducted with no one found.

A secondary search by Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page was conducted and a body was found inside the structure about 6 a.m. Monday.

Justice of the Peace Stephanie Horton responded to the scene and the subject was pronounced deceased. The body was recovered and transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and positive identification for the deceased.

Thomas said his office and Chief Page are investigating the cause of the fire, which as of Monday had not been determined.

As of Tuesday afternoon no ID had been confirmed to the SO. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said while they have a preliminary ID no information will be released until there is confirmation.

