One with life-threatening injuries after west Charlotte stabbing: MEDIC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was stabbed late Tuesday night in west Charlotte, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 16 in the 3800 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

MEDIC says one person was taken to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries. Police have not said what led up to the stabbing or if a suspect is in custody.

This comes a day after a woman says she was stabbed by a man she did not know at a Food Lion on North Graham Street.

