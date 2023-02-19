One Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) insider upped their stake by 11% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Limoneira Company's (NASDAQ:LMNR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Limoneira Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jesus Loza bought US$528k worth of shares at a price of US$12.80 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$14.88. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Limoneira Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.0% of Limoneira shares, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Limoneira Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Limoneira shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Limoneira and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Limoneira. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Limoneira and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

