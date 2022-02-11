One of London's smallest apartments is being auctioned for $68,000. Take a look inside the 75-square-foot space.

Armani Syed
·4 min read
A studio apartment in Clapton, East London that is selling at auction.
A studio apartment in Clapton, East London, that's selling at auction.My Auction/Unfolded Content

  • A 75-square-foot apartment in London is up for auctioned with a starting bid of £50,000, or $68,000.

  • The studio in Clapton, Hackney, has a single bed, a bathroom, and a microwave instead of a kitchen.

  • Some storage spaces and the wardrobe are located underneath the bunk bed and the desk folds out.

An apartment that's marketed as the smallest in London is being sold at auction with a starting price of £50,000, or around $68,000.

The apartment is located in a period conversion property in Lower Clapton, East London.
The apartment is located in a period conversion property in Lower Clapton, East London.My Auction/Unfolded Content

The 75-square-foot apartment in Lower Clapton, East London, is located on the first floor of a Victorian conversion. It was listed on My Auction ahead of bidding opening next Tuesday, and will close the following afternoon.

It was rented out by the current owner to tenants during the past year for £800 per month, or just under $1,100. Now, it's being sold as an investment opportunity, according to My Auction director Stuart Collar-Brown.

He told Insider that while the starting price for bidding on the property is £50,000, or around $68,000, it's possible that bids could exceed this but would sell for no more than £80,000, or around $108,500.

The main space in the tiny apartment space has a single high sleeper bed with a wardrobe and storage beneath it, as well as a sink and cupboard, and a fold-away desk.

A 75-square-foot apartment in East London has a single bed, a sink and cupboard, and a fold-away desk.
The 75-square-foot apartment in East London has a single bed, a sink and cupboard, and a fold-away desk.My Auction/Unfolded Content

Inside, there's a high sleeper bed known as a "captain's bunk," with drawers and a wardrobe beneath for storage. Opposite, there's a wall cabinet and sink, a desk that folds down, and a shelf.

While the apartment is minimal, Collar-Brown said he believes its low price point and proximity to local services is the appeal of such a tiny home. He said: "You can't really jazz it up too much, the price is going to sell as it is an investment. Because of the rent you can expect, you'll get your money back within five and a half years."

He added that it's too small to qualify for a mortgage loan so the next buyer would need to pay entirely upfront, although the space still meets the minimum standards for living.

The most unusual aspect of the apartment is the lack of kitchen facilities, instead, the apartment offers a microwave underneath the mattress.

The space inside the apartment has no kitchen, just a microwave below the bed.
The space inside the apartment has no kitchen, just a microwave below the bed.My Auction/Unfolded Content

Collar-Brown said the lack of kitchen appliances has not been an issue for previous tenants so it depends on a person's individual lifestyle.

He suggested that future owners or renters could seek out combination microwaves that have grilling abilities or failing that, a hot plate or a George Foreman grill.

He also added that the space might suit a bed that can be folded away to become a desk, to maximize the floor space available during the day.

Collar-Brown told Insider the bathroom, which is separate from the rest of the space, is the best aspect of the studio apartment.

The bathroom inside one of London&#39;s smallest apartments.
The bathroom inside one of London's smallest apartments.My Auction/Unfolded Content

The property has a wet room — with a toilet, bathroom sink, shower, and towel rail — behind a separate door which is on the right as you walk into the studio.

The apartment's $68,000 starting price makes it the cheapest long leasehold apartment currently in the UK with 994 years remaining, which means that the rights to own the home will last this long, according to British real-estate laws. Lower-priced apartments commonly have a shorter leasehold, which The Home Owners Alliance notes is 90-120 years, but can be less than 80 years.

Despite its modest offering, the apartment has already had a good amount of interest from potential bidders, Collar-Brown said.

The tiny apartment has a single bed with storage underneath it.
The tiny apartment has a single bed with storage underneath it.My Auction/Unfolded Content

"It's been quite popular but you can never tell what's going to happen until auction day," Collar-Brown said.

Studio apartments currently for sale within a mile of the area range from £150,000 to £450,000, or around $204,000 to $611,000, according to a search on UK property listing site Rightmove.

Other than an investor, Collar-Brown thinks the apartment would suit parents looking to buy their young adult child their first home for work or study. He said it would also suit a working professional, such as a nurse or doctor, due to its proximity to Homerton University Hospital.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polk County's biggest house is up for sale

    If you're looking for a home that can fit all of your friends and all of their friends — look no further than more than 10,000-square-foot property in West Des Moines.State of play: The home is the largest private residence in Polk County — and it's a stunner with its own private gated fence, marble floors and 20-foot ceilings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePlus: It sits on 10 acres of land — think of all of the possibilities.N

  • Former barn restored into spacious 4-bedroom Rockford home

    This Guilford Road, Rockford, Illinois, home has 4,607 square feet of living space on three separate floors.

  • Do Kit Homes Save You Money?

    The lesser-known alternative to tiny homes, a kit home can be a serious bargain for experienced DIY consumers.

  • A rescue dog helped me leave an abusive relationship

    The author adopted a dog as a last resort in her abusive relationship. Eventually, it was the need to protect the pup that drove her to leave.

  • ‘It is getting bad:’ An Idaho mother’s struggle to find place to rent for her family of 3

    To say the Thorne family faces a challenge in finding a new rental is to understate the harsh reality of the Boise area’s rental market in 2022 for poor people.

  • Misleading posts criticize electric cars over coal-produced power

    Posts on social media suggest electric cars do not help lower climate-changing emissions because people rely on coal power to charge them. This is misleading; data shows that they still produce fewer emissions over their lifespan than gasoline-powered vehicles, even in regions where coal is burned to produce electricity for the grid."Coal Powered Electric Cars.... Helping liberals pretend they are solving a make-believe crisis," says the text on an image of cars at a charging station, shared tho

  • Take 20% off toys, PJs and more at shopDisney’s Friends and Family sale

    There are cute designs from 'Encanto,' Marvel and more. The post Take 20% off toys, PJs and more at shopDisney’s Friends and Family sale appeared first on In The Know.

  • Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce is final — 2 years after their split

    Fox and Green, who started dating in 2004 and married in 2010, had long ago parted ways — and moved on romantically. But now, they are legally divorced.

  • ‘A Very Violent Scene’: Six Family Members Stabbed in Their Sleep

    Bastiaan Slabbers/ReutersSix members of a Philadelphia family were stabbed in their sleep early Friday morning by a 29-year-old relative who lived in the home, authorities said.The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was arrested by police a few blocks away, covered in blood, according to cops.Police responded to the alleged attack at 4:09 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department spokesman Officer Eric McLaurin told The Daily Beast.Among the victims listed in a readout of the incident

  • Letter: Gov. Abbott doesn't tell the whole story

    "Governor Abbott touts his number one ranking in business in Texas. That does not tell the whole story about Texas," said a letter writer.

  • Custom-built home awash in old Florida vistas

    Sitting ideally on two-and-a-half acres on picturesque Lake Hammock in DeLand, this brick beauty offers a spacious open-and-split floor plan.

  • South Carolina Rescue Completing "Bucket List" for Dog With Terminal Cancer

    Shelter staff started a bucket list to make Teddy’s remaining days as pawsome as possible.

  • Inside John Mellencamp’s Remote Montecito Home

    John Mellencamp’s home in Montecito, California, is situated on six acres of land at a mountainous peak within Santa Barbara’s Toro Canyon. “All my houses are art projects,” Mellencamp reflects. The art collection includes works by artists such as Marvin Cherney and Tim Okamura.

  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford declares a state of emergency in Ontario in response to 'siege' and 'illegal occupation'

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to the "siege" and "illegal occupation" of Ottawa, and in Windsor.

  • Walt Disney Co. execs share more on park capacity, in-park services

    The Walt Disney Co. executives this week shared more insight behind the success of the firm's in-park guest service technology Genie+, the return of other key features and the lagging tourism industry it and many Orlando businesses want to see recover from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In a nutshell, the two systems help maximize guests' days: The Genie+ technology will use a guest's preferences to provide a personalized itinerary with tips and information to reduced ride wait times, entertainment and food choices and more. Lightning Lane offers access to specific high-demand individual rides such as the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train coaster at Magic Kingdom and the upcoming Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot.

  • Christopher Wilson resigns after two seasons as Plain Dealing football coach

    Plain Dealing is in the hunt for a football coach after Christopher Wilson resigned Thursday, principal Sandrina Isebaert said.

  • Jim Jones Accuses Gucci Employees Of Racial Profiling And Poor Service

    According to the rapper, all he wanted was a customary glass of champagne.

  • Pope visits Malta in April after virus postponed 2020 trip

    Pope Francis' first foreign trip of the year is to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, the Vatican said Tuesday in announcing an April 2-3 trip that had originally been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. Francis, 85, will visit the main island cities of Valletta, Rabat and Floriana as well as the island of Gozo. Migration is expected to be a theme of Francis' visit, given Malta has been a flashpoint in Europe's longstanding migration debate.

  • Greg Wyler’s E-Space is a satellite firm expecting a disaster

    The godfather of massive satellite constellations is back with a new business—and a warning. Greg Wyler, a serial entrepreneur whose companies O3B and OneWeb helped tee up the rush of investment into satellites in Earth orbit, announced this week that he had raised $50 million for a new project, E-Space. Without revealing many details, Wyler described a company that exists in response to a trend he helped kickstart: The startling growth of activity in orbit.

  • I'm one of 2,800 people Peloton just laid off. It felt sudden, cold, and scripted — and I'm still in shock.

    "Laid-off employees were also given a one-year Peloton membership," a Peloton worker told Insider. "I found out about it through reading articles."