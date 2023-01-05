The one-year loss for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) share price up 11% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 29% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the stock has risen 3.0% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Bank of America reported an EPS drop of 5.6% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 29% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 10.58 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Bank of America shareholders are down 27% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bank of America that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

