One The Lottery Corporation Limited (ASX:TLC) insider upped their stake in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in The Lottery Corporation Limited's (ASX:TLC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lottery

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Douglas McTaggart bought AU$96k worth of shares at a price of AU$4.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$5.16. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Lottery share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Douglas McTaggart was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Lottery Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lottery insiders own about AU$19m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lottery Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Lottery insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Lottery insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Lottery has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

