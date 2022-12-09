One of Louisville's oldest law firms is disbanding

One of Louisville's oldest law firms, Middleton Reutlinger has dissolved.

Middleton Reutlinger, which was founded in 1854 and had about 55 lawyers, was one of Louisville's best-known, medium-sized law firms.

Dennis Murrell, one of its three managing partners, said in an interview Friday that the firm’s partners had “different visions for the future of the firm and how to best accomplish that.”

He said they were unable to reach a consensus and decided to “go our separate ways.”

About 30 of its lawyers have decided to launch a new firm, Gray Ice Higdon, which Murrell named for “our new round of leaders.” Eight other lawyers are joining the Louisville office of the Lexington-based McBrayer firm.

The first named partner in the new firm is Elizabeth “Libby” Gray, chair of the litigation section in the Middleton firm.

All three managing partners – Murrell, Henry “Hank” Alford and John Salazar – have joined the new firm, which will do bo business at 4600 Shelbyville Road.

It also represents former Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter in a lawsuit in which he alleges the Wasserman Media Group secretly recorded him in a media training session, then leaked the tape to Forbes, which produced a story that alleged Schnatter used the N-word. Schnatter said his remarks were taken out of context but led to his ouster from the company.

Middleton’s clients also have included the Louisville Water Co., Sypris Solutions, Zimmer Biomet and El Toro, the restaurant company.

Partners say the collapse of the firm was unrelated to the 2019 resignation of Charles G. Middleton III, whose family co-founded the firm, after he was accused in a lawsuit of fraud for transferring nearly all of his assets to his wife, then legally separating from her, to avoid paying a $1 million debt. Efforts to collect the money are continuing.

