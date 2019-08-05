'One of the lowest points in American history': El Paso struggles to recover from mass shooting

Residents of El Paso, Texas, tried to settle in to their new reality Monday as victims' families struggled with their losses after a mass shooting at a Walmart and politicians debated whether President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric contributed to the massacre.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on Sunday when asked whether Trump could turn things around and help the situation in the border town he calls home. Media outlets around the country, and around the world, decried his role in inspiring a shooter who gunned down 20 people. The result, according to another El Paso-based member of Congress, is a Hispanic population increasingly in the cross-hairs.

"All of this has happened because Hispanic people have been dehumanized. They have been dehumanized by the president, by his enablers, by other politicians," Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said Monday morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "This is one of the lowest points in American history and if we don’t recognize this as such, we will not have the turning point that we so desperately need as a country."

Trump, who spoke little on Sunday about both of the mass shootings that terrorized the nation over the weekend, is expected to speak at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

He tweeted Monday morning that he is open to considering expanded background checks but has not addressed accusations that he is partly to blame for inspiring the El Paso shooting. Instead, he blamed "The Media" for its news coverage that has "contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up" in the U.S.

"News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!" Trump wrote.

Back in El Paso, investigators continued gathering evidence in the capital murder case against Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, who was booked into the El Paso County Jail early Sunday. He is accused of walking into the Walmart near a shopping mall Saturday morning and opening fire, setting off panic as hundreds of customers and employees fled, police said.

Federal officials have not yet confirmed that Crusius authored a 2,356-page "manifesto" that bashed the invasion of the U.S. by Hispanic immigrants, echoing some of the language Trump has used when describing Mexican and Central American migrants who have tried to enter the country in recent years. But local officials said it was definitely his writing.

“From the manifesto that we first saw, we attribute that manifesto directly to him," El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said Sunday afternoon.

District Attorney Jaime Esparza said Sunday that he intends to seek the death penalty against Cruisius. And U.S. Attorney John Bash said federal authorities were treating the shooting as a domestic terrorism case and were "seriously considering" hate crime charges.

Allen said Crusius is cooperating with investigators. He was arrested but not hurt by police officers who responded to the Walmart.

Crusius graduated high school in 2016 and enrolled in Collin College in the fall of 2017, according to the school. He was enrolled as a student until spring 2019.

The manifesto says the influx of Hispanics will overwhelm the state's voting bloc of white people and could turn Texas, historically a Republican stronghold, toward the Democratic Party. The writer of the manifesto denied he was a white supremacist but suggests “race mixing” is destroying the nation and recommends dividing the nation into race-based enclaves.

The author also claims his views in support of a border wall predate Trump’s campaign and dismisses any attempt to blame the attack on the president as “fake news."

Contributing: John Bacon

