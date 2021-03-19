One lucky borrower got 17 PPP loans: How the Trump administration lost millions in an effort to shore up small businesses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Computer errors caused the government to hand out duplicate loans to thousands of borrowers under the Trump administration’s program to rescue businesses from the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Paycheck Protection Program has been subject to fraud, the revelations contained in a new report by the inspector general of the Small Business Administration speak instead to a faulty — and costly — implementation.

Aging federal technology may have hampered the SBA’s inability to track and cross-reference loans. Two years ago, the Government Accountability Office found that information systems across the federal government were badly outdated. Some computer hardware at the SBA was a decade old, that investigation found.

A series of malfunctions took place in the spring and summer of 2020, resulting in millions of taxpayer dollars being handed out inadvertently as duplicate loans. In all, SBA Inspector General Mike Ware found, banks authorized to issue PPP loans “made more than one PPP disbursement to 4,260 borrowers, which totaled about $692 million and involved 8,731 PPP loans.”

Getty Images
Getty Images

Businesses were allowed to apply for PPP loans with several banks; it was the SBA’s duty to make sure that if a borrower had an application before one bank, applications before any other banks were withdrawn. If the SBA did not alert a bank that one of its prospective borrowers had other outstanding applications, that borrower would have no barrier to securing several loans.

At least 104 borrowers received three or more loans. One borrower received 17 loans from the federal government, for a total of $1.3 million. It was not clear who that 17-loan recipient was or how the borrower managed to secure so many loans when other prospective borrowers struggled to win a single award through the business-rescue program.

An official with the SBA inspector general’s office declined to divulge information about that borrower, or whether the borrower was being investigated by the agency. That official did confirm to Yahoo News that the 17 loans were not separate franchises of a large corporate chain, in which case the loans would have adhered to the program’s guidelines.

The SBA has attempted to recoup some of the duplicate loans but could not tell its inspector general the extent to which it had managed to recover funds.

The SBA declined to elaborate on the inspector general’s findings. “We have nothing additional,” spokesperson Carol Wilkerson told Yahoo News in a text message.

The revelations about widespread problems with the initial round of PPP loans come as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris tour the nation to tout the just-passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which has a business-relief component of its own, including a new $28.6 billion fund to help restaurants.

Congress is also moving to extend the PPP for two more months, giving businesses more time to apply.

Vice President Kamala Harris gives her order to Germaine Turnbow, while stopping for lunch at Tacotarian, Monday March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris gives her lunch order to Germaine Turnbow at Tacotarian in Las Vegas on Monday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The logistical challenges that appear to have frustrated the previous administration could plague the current one as well, even though the SBA said the problems highlighted by the inspector general have been fixed. The prospect of massive errors looms any time huge amounts of money are disbursed, no matter who is president. The Obama administration’s Troubled Asset Relief Program, intended to rescue the American economy after the financial crisis of 2007-08, faced similar scrutiny.

Critics of the Trump administration seized on the new report as evidence of how much damage the 45th president managed to inflict on the federal government before leaving office in January. “This money was meant for mom-and-pop small businesses struggling to keep the lights on, not big corporations, grifters and cheats,” said Kyle Herrig, head of the watchdog group Accountable.US. “But given the Trump administration’s insistence that banks and companies could self-regulate, it’s no surprise so much fraud and sloppiness slipped through the cracks.”

Defenders of Trump’s small business relief efforts say the goal was to move billions of dollars to thousands of businesses with unprecedented speed, in the middle of a pandemic. Errors were inevitable, those defenders say, and are evidence of neither abuse nor incompetence.

The duplicate loans in question were made between April and August 2020, when the Trump administration first implemented the PPP program, which was initially allotted $349 billion by Congress in the coronavirus relief bill.

Sometime on April 30, an SBA computer script meant to speedily process large numbers of loans malfunctioned. The malfunction prevented the system from checking when a business had applied with more than one bank for a loan. When the computer script functioned properly, each PPP applicant was left with a single loan for the 5,460 participating banks to consider.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act after signing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief bill in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 24, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Then-President Donald Trump after signing the coronavirus relief bill on April 24, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The error persisted for about 14 hours before SBA officials spotted and fixed the relevant code. Because the SBA was facing a massive backlog of applications, officials there decided not to go back and correct whatever duplicate loan applications were processed during that 14-hour period. That means thousands of applicants had an extra opportunity — or several extra opportunities in some cases, and 17 extra opportunities in one case — at funds that others did not have.

There was another error, this one related to an SBA computer program known as E-Tran. That program was supposed to eliminate any duplicate loan applications by comparing tax identification numbers and other information that businesses submitted. For thousands of applicants, E-Tran failed to spot that a business had submitted more than one application.

In all, the federal government has made 5.2 million PPP loans; the 8,731 duplicate loans represent an outlier. Yet the ease with which some borrowers saw their fortunes doubled stands in stark contrast to the experiences of many people of color who own businesses, who have said they were marginalized and not given the same access to credit as white business owners. Analysis of PPP loans has backed up such accusations.

The Biden administration has pledged to fix racial and other inequities when it comes to small business outreach, but it will have to work with more or less the same technological infrastructure as Trump did. (The SBA has pledged not to use bulk processing programs again.)

Ware’s investigation was conducted at the behest of a congressional coronavirus subcommittee. That subcommittee’s chairman, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said the new report was “more evidence of the Trump administration’s poor implementation of PPP, which ignored the intent of Congress by failing to get vital assistance to the neediest small businesses.”

Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Getty Images

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • In the 'cancel culture' debate, the battle over a Black high school named for a KKK grand wizard still resonates

    In the debate over so-called cancel culture, some conservatives warn that if monuments to Confederate soldiers are taken down, the entire history of the country will be subject to erasure.

  • George W Bush said the Capitol riot left him 'sick to my stomach' and called the Trump supporters responsible 'hostile forces'

    Former President George W Bush gave a damning assessment of the Capitol rioters, but said he has hope for democracy, in a Texas Tribune interview.

  • Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

    Gunmen apparently from a drug gang ambushed a police convoy Thursday in central Mexico. The massacre of the 13 law enforcement officers in the State of Mexico was the country's single biggest slaying of law enforcement since October 2019, when cartel gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in the neighboring state of Michoacan. The Thursday ambush sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City, which is surrounded on three sides by Mexico State.

  • Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

  • Georgia sheriff spokesman in spa shootings removed from case after 'bad day' comment, controversial anti-China shirt

    Activists said Capt. Jay Baker’s comments undermine public confidence that investigators are adequately addressing the Atlanta-area spa shootings.

  • Immigration bill creating green card process for farmworkers passes House, legislation now goes to Senate

    It's been more than three decades since Congress last enacted broad immigration changes.

  • 3 kidnapped Indonesians rescued after Philippine sea mishap

    Philippine police rescued three Indonesian hostages and captured one of their Abu Sayyaf captors when the militants’ speedboat was lashed by huge waves and overturned as they were fleeing government operations, the military said Friday. Authorities were searching for a fourth Indonesian kidnap victim who was on board the speedboat when it capsized off Pasigan Island Thursday night in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said. A Philippine police report said villagers found the Indonesian men along the shore of South Ubian town in Tawi Tawi and called the police.

  • This US city was working to cut its police budget in half – then violent crime started to rise

    Homicides in Oakland have risen 314% and while some back shifting resources to prevention and healing, others want alternatives in place to keep Black and brown people safe Members of the Oakland police department investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 4 November 2020. Photograph: Aric Crabb/AP Since the visceral video of George Floyd pinned beneath a police officer’s knee sparked massive uprisings in US cities last summer, movements to defund police departments have grown from siloed local campaigns into a national movement. But in multiple cities, this work is being done amid a disturbing rise in gun violence that is affecting the same Black and Latino communities most affected by police misconduct. cali wellness While some crime survivors support shifting resources from police and into prevention and healing services, others who have lost loved ones to shootings and live in high-crime areas worry that depleting police budgets without proven alternatives to fill any gaps will make Black and brown communities less safe. And the further localities dive into the logistics of transforming public safety and lessening reliance on police, the more questions abound. Who are people to call after a shooting? How do we get the most-affected communities to trust new alternatives? How can we go beyond typical reforms into real, radical transformation? “It’s a scary moment. The anxiety is in not knowing what the outcome of all of this is gonna be,” said Keisha Henderson, a resident of East Oakland, California. Overpoliced, underprotected is a series focused on police violence in the US following one of the largest-scale uprisings in history. A year on from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, there are demands both inside the government and from grassroots movements to end the systemic racism and lethal force that has been embedded in police culture for centuries. But with stark differences in approaches to reform and revolution, and the continued power of police unions, achieving sweeping change faces more obstacles than ever. Henderson, 28, said she has had to deal with bullets flying past her windows and the frustration of slow and sometimes nonexistent police responses to gunfire and other problems. Oakland is experiencing a 314% increase in homicides compared with the same time last year, and a 113% increase in firearms assaults. Henderson protested alongside thousands of others last summer but said she didn’t want to see total abolition of police – at least until there are “stress-tested” alternatives in place. She is one of 17 members on Oakland’s Reimagining Public Safety Taskforce, an official board established last year which is currently parsing through dozens of recommendations to decide which ones they will present to the city council for adoption in the upcoming budget. Oakland’s goal is to cut police spending by 50%, or $150m a year. “We can do all these pilot programs but there has to be a balance between holding police accountable to Black residents, while also making sure we are protected some way,” Henderson said. “We need to reallocate and rebuild our communities but we do not need to completely abolish the police so that everything goes haywire.” At its purest, defunding police is a goal made up of many steps that organizers hope will lead to the complete abolition of police departments, prisons and other carceral systems. But while the proposals put forth in cities like Oakland to reduce police spending – like shifting drug and mental health calls to non-police responders – align with the core principles of police abolitionists, the word “defund” is rarely used by city officials. Most cities have opted for terms like “reimagine” and “reinvest” to describe the work. You have to meet folks where they are and there has to be space for conversation, critique and pushback Keisha Henderson “The contradictions and dilemmas are the starting point: you have to meet folks where they are and there has to be space for conversation, critique and pushback that is rooted in a love of one’s community,” said Nikki Jones, a professor of African American studies at UC Berkeley. Cities including Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, have also launched campaigns similar to Oakland’s to “reimagine public safety”. But like Oakland, they are also struggling with increases in gun violence. Officials in Austin recently cut $20m from its police budget by cancelling cadet programs and certain contracts after homicides hit a 20-year high last year. The money shaved from Austin’s police is going toward violence prevention, victims’ services and substance abuse programs. In Los Angeles, where homicides topped 300 for the first time in a decade, the Los Angeles unified school district divested $25m from the school police program and shifted it toward Black student achievement. Supporters of defunding the police don’t see a contradiction in these new investments and hope non-police prevention programs will better address the root causes of violence. Oakland police officers patrol a street in the Montclair shopping district of Oakland, California. Photograph: Ray Chavez/AP “When we talk about defunding police we have to be very sensitive to victims of crime and we need to hold space for healing,” said Saabir Lockett, director of the Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy and member of the Defund OPD coalition in Oakland, California. “I think it’s both and, not either or: how do we defund the police and reinvest in our communities?” “Gun violence is often used to shut down the conversations it takes to reimagine public safety. It’s exploitative and treats folks’ experiences in a superficial way,” said Jones. “There’s a suggestion that even talking about defunding police makes gun violence more likely to happen even when there’s little evidence to show that that’s true.” In Oakland, Defund OPD, a five-year-old campaign housed within the Anti-Police Terror Project (APTP), is a leading voice in the city’s efforts to reduce police spending and invest in areas such as housing, unarmed mental health responses and violence prevention programs. The campaign began in 2015, a year that the APTP co-founder Cat Brooks refers to as a “bloody” one. The city’s police department killed 11 people and the following year was embroiled in scandal after officers sexually exploited and trafficked a teenager. Since their defunding effort launched, APTP has kept sustained pressure on city officials to cut the department’s budget by at least half. “The goal is to interrupt and respond to state violence,” said Brooks, a longtime Bay Area social justice organizer and outspoken advocate for families who have lost loved ones to police violence. “We’re good at responding but the only way you get to interruption is to reduce the number of interactions with police.” Last summer, as protest filled Oakland’s streets and calls to defund OPD reached city hall, the number of murder victims continued to rise, with homicides reaching 107 by the end of the year compared with 75 the year before. It feels like the community issue is something that no one wants to touch Antoine Towers At the end of July, the Oakland city council established its reimagining taskforce and filled its ranks with residents with varying and sometimes opposing views on the best ways to serve local communities. On Wednesday the city’s Reimagine Public Safety taskforce finished approving dozens of recommendations to take to city council. Upping investments in proven community violence prevention strategies and creating a program to respond to mental health crises without police present are included in the panoply of alternatives. Even with these lofty goals and efforts to acknowledge the heavy toll of gun violence, several members of Oakland’s taskforce remain uneasy about measures that would significantly cut police presence, especially as the city loses ground in its years-long struggle to reduce gun violence. “We’re supposed to address it all: the nonsense in policing and the nonsense in the community that is hurting us all. But it feels like the community issue is something that no one wants to touch,” echoed Antoine Towers, chair of the Oakland Violence Prevention Coalition, a non-law enforcement collective striving to interrupt cycles of violence. The Oakland skyline at sunset. Photograph: Jonathan Clark/Getty Images Once California’s shelter-in-place order began, gun violence in the San Francisco Bay Area began to creep upward, and by the end of 2020 homicides – mostly by firearm –were up 35% compared with the year before. The increase was exceptionally painful in Oakland where gun deaths had been on a steady decline since 2012 and were on track to reach record lows in 2020. So far this year, 29 people have been murdered in the city, 22 more deaths than last year in the same time period, according to the police department. This period of gun violence led five Black members of Oakland’s Reimagining Public Safety Taskforce to write a letter to the group’s 12 other members expressing their concern that “even more lives will be lost if police are removed without an alternative response being put in place that is guaranteed to work as good as or better than the current system”. “I support the goal of defunding. It’s necessary and we can’t keep spending half of our general fund on police. But the reality is that people are dying,” said John Jones III, taskforce member and one of the letter’s signatories. Jones represents East Oakland, a neighborhood that has long struggled with gun violence and safety issues. He worries that divestment from police is outpacing the creation of surefire alternatives that have the capacity to deal with the city’s gun violence, homelessness and other quality of life issues. “I’m not building a case for policing, I just want people to understand the gravity,” Jones continued. “We have to demonstrate why police aren’t the best option but we have to approach it like methadone: by weaning people off of police.” Marginalized folks are dealing with heavy amounts of trauma from living in communities where violence happens Cat Brooks Back in 2019, APTP had launched Mental Health First (MH First), an independent mental health response program. The first branch launched in Sacramento in early 2020 and another in Oakland was born later in the year. Through the program, a paramedic, mental health professional and security personnel are dispatched to the scenes of crises ranging from domestic violence to psychiatric emergencies in lieu of police. Brooks hopes that this program and similar models will be scaled up and implemented at the scenes of shootings and available in the aftermath. “Marginalized folks are dealing with heavy amounts of trauma from living in communities where violence happens but when a shooting happens we send 8,000 cops but no trauma counselors,” Brooks said. Now elements of this abolitionist ideal are being codified in city government. Earlier this week, Oakland’s city council voted to create the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland program, known as Macro, a civilian first responder team housed within the city’s fire department. Trained in medicine and mental health, the team will respond to 911 calls where there isn’t a threat of violence, many of which could involve helping people experiencing mental health crises. The Macro program is being funded with $1.8m that could have otherwise gone to policing. ***Conservative news media, officials and police unions have seized on the losses of life and injuries in cities like Oakland to place blame on the shoulders of those calling for and taking steps to defund police. Clinicians and gun violence interrupters, however, point to the disruption of in-person violence intervention work and closures of safe havens like schools and community centers as more likely culprits for a portion of the deadly incidents. But dissent around defunding police based on gun violence is not limited to those who use it as a means to undermine efforts to reallocate money from police departments. Sylvia Bennett-Stone’s daughter was shot and killed in Alabama in 2004 and since then she has worked to connect other crime victims with healing services. She is also the executive director of Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU), a group that advocates for women who have lost children to gun violence. Defunding was a national campaign but it’s a local process John Jones III “It’s been disheartening to see the numbers increase, especially among innocent children and it would be devastating to any community to defund or weaken the police force,” she said. The group, which began in January this year, has also been outspoken with their opposition to any moves to take money out of police departments. Instead they want more funding for police training and to improve response times. “We don’t support reallocating policing funds even to our organization,” Bennett-Stone continued. “We’re hoping that some of the police funds that are already available can and should go toward programs within the department for better training and learning how to respond to the community.” Organizers in cities like Oakland insist that these difficult conversations do not represent an impasse that leaves the most vulnerable with abysmal options: either keep police in neighborhoods at the current or higher levels or defund and be subject to shootings and violent crime. “Defunding was a national campaign but it’s a local process,” Jones, the Berkeley professor, added. “Even with the outright dismissal of Defund the work is continuing, and we’re beginning to see the kind of policy changes that we wouldn’t have seen had the summer of 2020 not been what it was.”

  • Sheriff says he regrets 'heartache' caused by spokesman's comments on Georgia spa shooting

    Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds issued a statement on Thursday saying the department regrets "any heartache" caused by the remarks of a spokesman, Capt. Jay Baker, who said the suspect in three shootings at Asian spas in Georgia was having "a bad day." The shootings left eight people dead, including four victims at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County. During a Wednesday press conference, Baker said the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, told officers he had a "sex addiction," and was "fed up, at the end of his rope." Long, he continued, was "having a bad day, and this is what he did." Baker's remarks were immediately criticized for being insensitive. Reynolds said there are "simply no words to describe the degree of human suffering experienced on Tuesday," and Baker's comments were "not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect." Reynolds added that he has "known and served with Capt. Baker for many years, and his personal ties to the Asian community and his unwavering support and commitment to the citizens of Cherokee County are well known to many." On Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Baker posted a picture last year of a T-shirt with a racist message about China and COVID-19. The account was deleted on Wednesday night. After Reynolds issued his statement, an official said Baker is no longer the spokesman for the spa shooting case. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Beware the lonely, angry menWhy Facebook's plan to build Instagram for kids is raising 'many concerns'

  • Allies of Kremlin critic Navalny to stay under house arrest until mid-summer

    A Moscow court has ordered four allies of Alexei Navalny to stay under house arrest for another three months, in the latest move by the Kremlin to clamp down on opposition. Russia has seen widescale anti-government unrest since Mr Navalny, who was poisoned last summer and taken to Germany for treatment, returned to Russia in January and was arrested. The country was roiled by three weeks of nationwide anti-government protests, openly encouraged by Mr Navalny and his team. The demonstrations led to a record 11,000 detentions and authorities are also now pressing charges against Mr Navalny’s most prominent allies in Moscow. His closest associates remain abroad and out of reach for Russian law enforcement. A total of 10 people linked to the opposition figure are facing charges of inciting citizens to break coronavirus restrictions and creating a potential health hazard over their calls for protests. Four of them, including his spokesman Kira Yarmysh and head of the Moscow office Oleg Stepanov, were supposed to be released from house arrest on Thursday, but a court extended the measure until June 23. Ms Yarmysh has been allowed to move to a different address as requested but is still not allowed to go on walks, use the internet or talk to anyone except for her legal team, her lawyer Veronika Polyakova told The Telegraph. “She’s in a complete information vacuum,” Ms Polyakova said. The case against the 10 pro-Navalny figures is being handled by two dozen investigators at Russia’s equivalent of the FBI, which typically deals with high-profile violent crimes. “This investigation has been launched not because there is something to investigate, but for the sole purpose of isolating these people and confining them to their flats,” said Vladimir Voronin, lawyer for politician Lyubov Sobol, another of those arrested. The charges have put the Russian opposition in a bind ahead of parliamentary elections in September. Several members of Mr Navalny’s team, including Ms Sobol, want to run for seats in the Duma elections. But while they can technically still be on the ballot, their canvassing efforts will be severely hampered by their absence from the streets. Mr Navalny himself was moved earlier this week to a notorious prison colony about 120 kilometres east of the Russian capital after a Moscow court last month sentenced him to nearly three years in prison. He was found guilty of breaking the terms of his suspended sentence while he was convalescing from a near-fatal poisoning last year that he blames on the Kremlin. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

  • First baby born with COVID-19 antibodies to vaccinated mother

    At 36 weeks pregnant, a Florida health care worker received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19​ vaccine​. She gave birth three weeks later to a healthy baby girl — with COVID-19 antibodies.

  • Ex-wife of Trump Org executive has spoken to investigators 'multiple times'

    Jennifer Weisselberg said it appears investigators have been seeking information about her former father-in-law, Allen Weisselberg, the company’s CFO.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Mocks Trump Wax Figure Getting Punched Out

    ABCIn lieu of going after Don Jr. for getting all QAnon-y and accusing President Biden of “sniffing” children or taking shots at Donald Trump’s ashen, paunchy post-presidential look, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a chunk of his Thursday night monologue to a rather funny story involving the former president, who has been hiding out at his Florida country club Mar-a-Lago and participating in charity grifts since leaving office in disgrace during a deadly pandemic he did little to curb, and after an insurrectionist coup he helped incite.According to the San Antonio Express-News, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, a wax-museum offshoot of Madame Tussaud’s in San Antonio, Texas, was forced to remove its rendering of Donald Trump because visitors would repeatedly punch it.“Here’s a fun story involving our previous president. A place called Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to remove its sculpture of Donald Trump because people kept punching it in the face. Every day, someone would punch the wax figure in the face,” said a smiling Kimmel.As the Express-News reported, guests “‘punched and scratched the figure, inflicting so much damage that management had it pulled from public view,’ said Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the wax museum.”“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart told the publication.Trevor Noah Denounces ‘Racist’ Massage Parlor Shooting in Powerful SpeechOf course, it struck Kimmel as odd that Trump’s was the figure being vandalized so aggressively, given that his likeness was situated between two dictators: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.“This should tell you something—look at the other two guys he’s posed with: Putin and Kim Jong-un. And the one getting punched in the face every day? Trump!” cracked Kimmel. “It’s our own guy. And what a likeness… why he has Heather Locklear’s hair, I don’t know.”“Anyway, because of all the violent attacks, they had to take the statue down,” he added. “That’s a shame. Why not just fill it with candy and give everyone a bag?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Priest who presided over Biden's inauguration under investigation

    The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Biden is under investigation for unspecified allegations and is on leave from his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, according to a&nbsp;statement&nbsp;from the college's board of trustees.

  • Bush: "I was sick to my stomach" seeing the Capitol insurrection

    Former President George W. Bush said the Capitol siege "disgusted" and "really disturbed" him in an interview with the Texas Tribune that was recorded Feb. 24 and streamed online Thursday.What he's saying: "I was sick to my stomach ... to see our nation's Capitol being stormed by hostile forces," he said. "And it really disturbed me to the point where I did put out a statement, and I’m still disturbed when I think about it."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Though he said the 2020 election was not stolen, as former President Trump has repeatedly stated, Bush denied that the Trump administration's claims — an impetus for the siege — put democracy at risk. "What’s putting democracy at risk is the capacity to get on the internet to spread" false information, he said. "But checks and balances work."The big picture: Bush released a statement calling the siege "sickening" and "heartbreaking" hours after the Jan. 6 riots. He'd added that he was "appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders." The FBI has arrested more than 300 people for their involvement in the insurrection and released footage of assaults on federal officers also on Thursday.Law enforcement plans to see the nationwide investigation through "to its conclusion," FBI director Christopher Wray said Thursday. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Business owner, Army veteran, woman on a date: The victims of the deadly rampage through 3 spas in Georgia

    A hardworking spa owner, a new bride who wanted to be pampered and an Army veteran were among the victims of a Georgia suspect's shooting rampage.

  • Atlanta mayor calls police depiction of motive in spa killings 'victim blaming'

    Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday night.

  • Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Investigator Admits He Illegally Obtained Data About Her for U.K. Tabloid

    A private investigator admitted to illegally obtaining Meghan's personal information for The Sun

  • ‘Skullduggery’ political podcast: Joe Biden got lucky winning the election - March 18, 2021

    New insider exclusive details about how the Joe Biden presidential campaign won against Donald Trump and how the COVID-19 pandemic shaped his messaging and strategy.

  • Why are side effects worse after a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine?

    The side effects of a second shot of COVID-19 vaccine are a sign that it's providing more vigorous, long-lasting protection against the coronavirus.