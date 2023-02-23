One LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) insider upped their stake by 150% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of LumiraDx Limited's (NASDAQ:LMDX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

LumiraDx Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Willard Umphrey made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$1.75 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.18. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Willard Umphrey was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. LumiraDx insiders own 39% of the company, currently worth about US$145m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LumiraDx Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded LumiraDx shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like LumiraDx insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with LumiraDx (including 1 which is concerning).

