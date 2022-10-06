One MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) insider upped their stake by 3.1% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in MAAS Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:MGH ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MAAS Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The MD, CEO & Director Wesley Maas made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$24m worth of shares at a price of AU$5.29 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.15. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Wesley Maas was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Wesley Maas bought a total of 6.58m shares over the year at an average price of AU$5.12. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does MAAS Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MAAS Group Holdings insiders own 74% of the company, currently worth about AU$722m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MAAS Group Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like MAAS Group Holdings insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MAAS Group Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

