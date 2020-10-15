‘He’s one mad kitty.’ Bobcat found browsing Dollar General store, Kentucky cops say

A tiny bobcat was found roaming the toiletry aisle Wednesday at a Dollar General in Eastern Kentucky.

Store employees called police after the bobcat was found inside the Dollar General in Floyd County, the county’s sheriff’s office said.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Martin Police Department each responded to the store to help “safely capture” the bobcat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pictures posted on Facebook show the bobcat in distress as it is being carried away from the store.

This little fellow was captured tonight inside a store after store employees called and reported it being inside. ... Posted by Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

“I do hope there is video of this to be released later,” Tara McGuire posted on Facebook. “He’s one mad kitty.”

“Cat is all like, ‘these deodorant prices are ridiculous!’” Sara Hall added.

The bobcat appears to either be a baby or a small one. The average bobcat weighs between 11 to 30 pounds, according to National Geographic.

The sheriff’s office said the bobcat was released and uninjured. Facebook users thanked officials for not harming the bobcat, while others threw in some jokes.

“Was that cat arrested for not wearing a mask or does this only apply to raccoon?” Mary Lowe joked on Facebook.