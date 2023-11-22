One man accused of intimidating a witness, assault

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing accusations of allegedly intimidating a witness after initially being charged with assault due to a fight that occurred in October.

Police say on Sunday, October 29, around 3:50 a.m. hours, officers responded to the parking lot of 108 North Washington Avenue for an assault.

Officers say they saw one man sitting on the back of an opened trunk car door being

treated by EMS and another man inside the ambulance, lying down with blood covering his face with both eyes shut.

Law enforcement then spoke to a woman who stated that she and her group of friends which consisted of two men and another woman were inside the Scranton Liederkranz and throughout the night, a man, identified as Thomas Exeter, allegedly gave her $50 during the night.

Police say as the group’s night ended and they left the business, and while talking in the parking lot across the street, Exeter and an unknown man accompanied him across the street and they surprised the group as to why the two came over to them.

According to a police criminal complaint, Exeter and his friend began arguing with two men who were friends of the female, and a fight ensued.

As the criminal complaint reads Exeter allegedly punched one man in the face knocking him to the ground and then punched the other man in the mouth.

Police say the fight continued and Exeter’s unknown friend allegedly ran over to the first victim who was trying to get up and repeatedly punched him in the head and face, knocking him unconscious.

According to the affidavit, the unknown male was separated from the victim he was punching and he and Exeter ran to a vehicle, quickly fleeing the scene. The victim’s friends then called 911 and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, officers said.

Police say doctors confirmed that the victim had multiple fractures in his nose and had fractured

his whole left side orbital bone area.

As the affidavit reads police later spotted Exeter near the Scranton Liederkranz shouting at two different females and officers yelled back to him that he should get in his vehicle

before he got arrested.

Officers say he replied to them by shouting “Why don’t you shut the {expletive} up before I

punch/beat your face in.”

Police say they advised him I then advised him that he was not going to be acting that way, especially in the middle of the street while intoxicated. Exeter allegedly continued yelling at police as they drove away and officers radioed in the incident as disorderly.

Exeter was initially charged with hindering apprehension, simple assault, harassment and

disorderly conduct and a preliminary hearing was scheduled.

However, according to court documents, Exeter’s hearing was continued until December 13 at 11:30 a.m. and he is now facing additional charges.

The Lackawanna District Attorney’s office says Exeter was arrested on November 2 and charged with intimidating a witness/victim to withhold testimony.

There is no word as to why Exeter faces the additional charges, but this is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you this the latest information as it becomes available.

