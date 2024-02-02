How one man apologized after inadvertently stiffing his server at an NC restaurant

A diner at a North Carolina restaurant is getting lots of social media love for his kindly gesture to a server he inadvertently jilted out of a tip.

It was his mistake, the man wrote in an apology letter shared on Facebook Jan. 26 by Side Street Pour House and Grill in Lenoir.

The man included a $20 bill.

“I can only trust that Hope will forgive my blunder,” the man wrote. “That was no way for either of us to end 2023. Here’s to a fresh start.”

“With humble apologies to you and to Hope, I remain, sincerely yours,” the man ended the letter.

The restaurant covered the man’s last name and his address with blue marker, leaving only his first name, Ted.

A wrong credit card receipt

Ted “accidentally took the wrong copy of his credit card receipt with him when he stopped in for lunch with his wife,” restaurant management explained on Facebook. “Unfortunately, this meant their server did not receive the tip they’d intended to leave her that afternoon.”

In his letter, Ted said he spotted the error when he checked his bank statement and noticed the pending withdrawal for his and his wife’s lunches appeared to be wrong.

“Relying on memory (never a good thing), I had in mind that the scheduled withdrawal should have been larger,’ he wrote.

He pulled his receipts and realized he’d retained the signed merchant’s copy of his VISA card payment.

“As a result, while the food was fully paid, the tip which I had intended to leave for our server, Hope C, was not relayed back to VISA,” Ted wrote.

A viral Facebook post

On Facebook, restaurant management called Ted’s gesture “a beautiful example of how to do the right thing!!”

“Our servers work hard to give our customers excellent dining experiences and earn their tips, but sometimes either accidentally (like this example) or intentionally (which is really not cool) they find themselves left without,” according to the Facebook post.

“Please tip your servers,” the post continued. “If you realize you’ve made an error, it’s never too late to make it right (like this customer, who doesn’t even live locally but took the time to write this letter. We thank you and we appreciate you!!”

The post has drawn 140,000 likes and at least 500 comments from across the country praising Ted the diner.

“Perfect example of an absolute class act,” a woman from Tallahassee, Florida, wrote on Facebook.. “I wish the world was full of this.”

Said a woman from Louisville, Kentucky: “I hope all of Ted’s 2024 dreams come true.”