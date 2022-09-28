One man apprehended, one at large, after larceny and high-speed chase in Monroe County

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

One man is in custody, but a second suspect remains at large in a larceny and high-speed chase incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Monroe County.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. It began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information that occupants of a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer, and the witness was currently following them.

Chief Darrin Wright and Sergeant William Mittlestat of the South Rockwood Police Department located the vehicle traveling eastbound on Carleton-Rockwood Road. A traffic stop was initiated, however the driver reportedly failed to stop and began traveling at high speeds to avoid capture. The vehicle continued southbound on I-75, driving through Berlin and Frenchtown Townships as well as the City of Monroe.

Stop sticks were deployed, puncturing the truck and trailer tires. The vehicle continued southbound for a short period before its operator lost control and it crashed into the median barrier. Two suspects exited the truck and reportedly fled on foot while officers pursued. One suspect was immediately taken into custody, but the second individual was able to avoid apprehension by fleeing into an industrial area along Front Street in the City of Monroe.

Authorities utilized a drone and K9 tracking service dogs in a large-scale search for the missing suspect. During this operation, dispatch reportedly received a call that the suspect had stolen a second vehicle from the Detroit Edison employee parking lot. The vehicle was located turning onto northbound I-75 from Front Street, and a second pursuit was initiated.

Deputies and officers pursued the suspect northbound on I-75 through Monroe County and into the Detroit City Limits, where they reportedly lost sight of the vehicle.

The suspect apprehended at the scene, a 34-year-old River Rouge man, was lodged at Monroe County Jail on charges of larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property, and fleeing and eluding. His name is being withheld pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court.

Assisting in the incident were the Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division, City of Monroe Police Department, Erie Township Police Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, South Rockwood Police Department and the Village of Dundee Police Department Drone Team.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: One suspect apprehended, one at large, after high-speed chases Tuesday