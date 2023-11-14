One man arrested, another on the run after Glynn County shootout, police said

Police in Glynn County are asking the public to help find a suspect who was allegedly involved in a shootout. The incident occurred between two men at Glynn Pines Apartments on Glynn Marsh Road on Mon., Nov 23.

The Glynn County Police Department said that during an investigation it learned Larry Jermaine Patterson, 38, was staying at the apartment complex. For reasons unknown, an argument between Patterson and Christopher Rodney Bradley, 58, escalated into Monday’s shooting.

Patterson was taken into custody by police and charged with aggravated assault. The other suspect fled the scene in his vehicle and later wrecked. He continued his escape on foot and has been on the loose since.

Bradley has been described as 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

GCPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact investigator Paxton Edgy at 912-554-7807. You can remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

