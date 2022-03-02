One man arrested in for November Studio E shooting

Wichita Falls Police investigted a shooting at the Studio E nightclub on Sheppard Access Road.

Wichita County deputies arrested a man allegedly involved in a shootout at a Wichita Falls nightclub.

According to information in the warrant for arrest:

Deputies arrested Demeretrion Daishon Combs in connection to an assault with a weapon that happened the day after Thanksgiving 2021.

About 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, Wichita Falls Police were sent to Studio E on Sheppard Access Road for an assault with a weapon. They discovered the victim, Alton Mackey, had been shot and had been taken to the hospital.

The investigators found a blood trail in the parking lot and one spent casing on the stage inside the club. Witnesses said Mackey and Combs were both in the club that night. The investigator noted Crime Stoppers got multiple tips that Combs was the shooter.

On Dec. 2, the detective reviewed Studio E security footage and saw the two men get into a shoving match The investigator also saw a flash consistent with a gun firing toward Mackey from Combs’ location. The video then shows Mackey running out the door with other patrons.

Combs bond was set at $375,001 by a judge on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon from 2018.

According to previous Times Record News story, Combs was a suspect in a shooting after he allegedly fired a handgun outside the Studio E nightclub in 2018.

According to another Times Record News report, Alton Mackey was arrested in connection to a shooting at the same nightclub in 2020.

Studio E closed its doors last year after receiving several fire code violations from the fire department, according to a TRN report.

