One man arrested by Pittsburgh police after suspected meth lab discovered in Squirrel Hill

Sep. 13—Pittsburgh police arrested one man and obtained an arrest warrant for a second man after a suspected methamphetamine lab was discovered early Sunday in a Squirrel Hill apartment house.

About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a residence in the 6300 block of Darlington Road after a resident reported a suspected burglary in progress.

Responding officers evacuated all of the occupants out of the home's apartments to conduct a protective sweep for a possible suspect when they recognized the markings of a clandestine meth lab inside one of the upstairs apartment suites, police said in a news release.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene to conduct testing. One man who has not been identified was arrested at the scene on multiple drug-related charges.

Police sought an arrest warrant for a second suspect.

The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team was called in to remove the chemical contents inside the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

