One man arrested, two flee from police after crash, foot pursuit in Milford

A Hamden man was arrested after he was involved in a car crash and on-foot pursuit with officers in Milford on Wednesday evening.

The Bridgeport Police Department said they spotted a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a homicide in another town just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Members from the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, which consists of officers from Bridgeport, began to follow the vehicle from a distance on Interstate 95 North without sirens or lights.

The vehicle they were tracking turned off its exterior lights in the Milford area and began to accelerate and weave through lanes recklessly, police said. The vehicle then exited the highway off Exit 37 and was involved in a crash.

Two of the three occupants fled the scene on foot into a wooded area. Police chased after them but were unable to locate them despite using K9s to track them.

Kaleem Ulthmaan of Hamden was arrested and charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, second-degree criminal trover and interfering with police.

He was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and is pending a court arraignment, police said.

The vehicle involved was reported stolen out of Waterbury and is being processed by the New Haven Police Department.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-8477.