One man caught, second sought in Huron shooting

Jalen Jujuan-Kendall Brent, 22, is wanted in connection with a shooting in Huron Township.

HURON TOWNSHIP – One man is being held and a second is sought in connection with a shooting at a Huron Township mobile home park that left the victim hospitalized.

Huron Township police identified the suspect being sought as Jalen Jujuan-Kendall Brent, a 22-year-old who was last known to reside in either Pontiac or Detroit.

“Residents of the area should know that this was not a random incident. The only connection to the Wil Carleton and I-275 area was simply because the suspects chose to abandon their vehicle in that area,” said Everette Robbins, Huron Township Director of Public Safety. “I want our residents to know that we used every available resource to not only attempt to locate the individuals fleeing the shooting scene, but also to assure the safety of the residents in the area.”

The incident began shortly after noon on Thursday after a report of a shooting in the 28000 block of Glenwood within the Country Meadows Mobile Home Community, which is on Will Carleton Rd.

The suspects fled the area and multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including a helicopter, tracking dogs and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT).

Less than an hour after the shooting, witnesses reported that subjects matching the descriptions were observed exiting a vehicle and entered a wooded area in the 800 block of Wil Carleton.

A thorough search of the area was conducted for several hours. In addition to Monroe County’s SWAT and K9 teams, officers from Flat Rock, Sumpter Township, Border Patrol and the Michigan State Police Aviation Team, along with multiple K9 teams, responded.

Huron Township detectives, with the assistance of the Brownstown Police Department, located a 22-year-old Huron Township resident receiving treatment for a gunshot wound at a local emergency room. The victim is currently in stable condition.

A 23-year-old male from Pontiac was taken into custody Thursday night by Huron police in reference to the shooting. He is being held at the Huron Township Jail pending review by the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. One of the subjects that were being searched for in the I-275 and Wil Carleton area was located. Jalen Brent is still being sought.

Story continues

“It was amazing to see how quick we received the assistance from our law enforcement partners within the region,” Everett said. “I want to thank Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough and his team for the incredible show of support along with the Michigan State Police for the aerial support.”

Everett said the investigation showed there were multiple shooters in the incident that resulted from ongoing dispute between those involved. He stressed the shooting was not a random crime.

“We are very thankful that we did not have innocent bystanders injured during this incident,” Everett said. “The situation was very fluid and sometimes intense. It was truly an all-hands-on deck situation.”

Everett said investigators used social media, such as Facebook, during the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts are asked to call the Huron Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (734) 753-4400.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: One man caught, second sought in Huron shooting