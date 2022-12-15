One man convicted, another acquitted of plot to kill Family Court Judge Romeo

A judge convicted a local man Wednesday of a plot to murder Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo while another man was acquitted by a jury of the murder conspiracy.

The trial was an unusual one with some of the testimony heard by both the jury, which was the arbiter in the case against Joenathan Cash, and by state Supreme Court Justice Victoria Argento, who heard the case against Dimitri Cash Sr.

Dimitri Cash Sr. chose to represent himself and have Argento, and not a jury, determine his fate. Some evidence was heard solely by the judge. She convicted Dimitri Cash Sr., while the jury acquitted Joenathan Cash.

The two men are cousins and have already been convicted of of kidnapping, burglary, robbery, and conspiracy, stemming from a home invasion and kidnapping that occurred in January 2021. Dimitri Cash was sentenced to 115 years to Life and Joenathan Cash was sentenced to 75 years.

Prosecutors alleged that the murder plot arose from Dimitri Cash's dissatisfaction with rulings in family court over the custody of his children. The two children — one 5 years old and the other 3 — were abducted from a foster home in Greece on Jan. 18, 2021. They were found two days later in Alabama.

“Judge Romeo was tasked by the voters of Monroe County for the very difficult position of keeping children safe,” Assistant District Attorney Sara VanStrydonck said in a statement. "Nobody should have to fear for their life when they go to work every day, especially a Family Court Judge."

Local attorneys Paul Guerrieri and Melissa Wells-Spicer represented Joenathan Cash. Guerrieri said he thought that the evidence against Joenathan Cash amounted to proof of the kidnapping but the jury saw that it did not justify the allegation of involvement in a murder plot.

Dimitri Cash had Joenathan Cash and others involved in the crimes believing that the children were suffering abuse, which was not true, Guerrieri said. Sadly, he said, lives were destroyed by those lies.

Story continues

"I think Joenathan was essentially placating his cousin," he said.

The murder plans "included conducting background searches and investigations into the Judge, surveilling her private residence, surveilling the Hall of Justice, gathering information on her neighborhood and residence, speaking to a FedEx Employee regarding best routes in the area, planning to pose as delivery employees, and purchasing kerosene," the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Greece and Irondequoit police spearheaded the investigation, with help from the FBI and U.S. Marshal's Service.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Dimitri Cash Sr. convicted in plot to kill Judge Stacey Romeo