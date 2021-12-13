One man is in critical condition after overnight shooting in Miami, police say

A man was shot in the abdomen overnight in the Liberty City area, Miami-Dade police said.

After the shooting, around 2 a.m. Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man from the 2000 block of Northwest 67th Street to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said he was in critical condition.

No information on the shooter was released. Anyone with information on this can contact investigators anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Miami at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or via the organization’s website.

