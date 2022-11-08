One man in critical condition after shooting in Mandarin

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to 11600 San Jose Blvd. when calls came in about a person shot.

Once at the scene a man in his 30′s was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The man was immediately transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

Police officials said that a disagreement occurred before the shooting took place.

Detectives responded and are currently conducting the investigation.

JSO did say that they believe all people involved in the shooting are in custody.

If anyone has any more information about this incident, you are asked to call JSO non-emergency at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

