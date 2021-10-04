One man in critical condition after shooting that followed a large fight in Southeast Baltimore early Monday morning

One man is in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body in the early hours of Monday morning in Southeast Baltimore, police say.

The shooting took place at 1:38 a.m. after a large fight in the 4900 block of Boston St. in the Canton Industrial Area, close to the Euphoria Night Club, a Royal Farms store and a shopping center.

Police patrolling in the area heard gunshots, and discovered a vehicle with several bullet holes and a shattered window. Shortly thereafter, a 27-year-old man checked in at a nearby hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-396-2422. Those who wish to report information anonymously can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.