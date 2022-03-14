One man in critical condition after shootings in Baltimore Sunday night

One man is in critical condition, and another is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after two shootings in Baltimore Sunday night and early Monday morning.

It comes after 10 people were shot in the city Saturday in a series of incidents, four of them fatally.

At 9:48 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 4600 block of Shamrock Avenue in Northeast Baltimore for a reported shooting. In the rear alley, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, at 12:21 a.m. Monday, police responded to the unit block of Bristol Avenue in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood for a reported shooting. There, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and chest in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the man was driving along Bristol Avenue when two shooters began firing at his vehicle. The vehicle crashed, and police say the shooters then fled on foot toward the Anne Arundel County line.

Saturday’s violence included a quadruple shooting near a liquor store and a grocery store in Northwest Baltimore, which left three dead. Another man was pronounced dead early Saturday morning after a shooting in Little Italy.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP to make an anonymous report.