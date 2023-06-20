One man in critical condition after weekend assault at a Wilmington gas station

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault over the weekend that left one man in critical condition.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to The Pit Stop, located at 4902 Carolina Beach Road just north of Monkey Junction, on Sunday morning after receiving reports of an alleged assault, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. After arriving, deputies found the victim, who was immediately transported to the hospital.

During their investigation, deputies identified Daniel James Mendoza as a suspect, according to the press release. Deputies located Mendoza at his mother's house shortly thereafter and took him into custody.

Mendoza has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. He is currently being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility on a $1.005 million secured bond, and the sheriff's office's investigation is still ongoing, according to the press release.

