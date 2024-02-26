One man dead, another charged with murder in Lawrence County shooting

Less than eight hours after a man was fatally shot in Lawrence County before dawn Saturday, police arrested a suspect at a Paoli gas station. The man barricaded himself inside a Jeep for hours before reportedly shooting himself.

The 38-year-old Fort Ritner man is being treated at University of Louisville Hospital, where he was taken Saturday afternoon by a medical transport helicopter. His condition wasn’t available Monday.

Casey C. Brown faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. A probable cause affidavit in the case and other court records are sealed pending the filing of formal charges.

About 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting in the 4000 block of Fort Ritner Road found 21-year-old Kobe Stancombe dead from a gunshot wound, according to a news update from the sheriff’s department.

Witnesses identified two suspects and described the vehicle they left the scene in. Seeking help locating them, the sheriff’s department identified the suspects and two vehicles. They posted the information, plus the suspects’ mugshots from previous arrests, on the department Facebook page, alerting people to consider the pair armed and dangerous.

About 12:30 Saturday afternoon, a Paoli police officer saw one of the vehicles — a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler missing the driver’s side passenger window — pulling into the Huck’s gas station on West Main Street in Paoli.

Officers with guns drawn ordered the two occupants out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office report. The 39-year-old driver complied and was taken into custody. He was one of the two identified just after the incident as a suspect; no charges have been filed against him.

Police said Brown, a passenger in the Jeep, refused to exit, leading to an hours-long stand-off outside the gas station with officers from Orleans, Paoli, West Baden, French Lick, the Orange County and Lawrence County sheriff’s departments and Indiana State Police.

The ISP Emergency Response Team tried to negotiate with Brown to no avail, then fired pepper balls and gas canisters into the Jeep. “However, Brown, who was displaying a firearm, continued to disregard commands, and refused to surrender,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

“Eventually Brown utilized the handgun in his possession and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No firearms, other than less lethal guns, were discharged by law enforcement."

Officers got Brown out of the Jeep and an EMS crew on the scene administered medical care and got Brown into an ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation continues and preliminary reports indicate the three men knew one another and were together in the Jeep, with a woman, when the victim was shot.

“In addition to Stancombe being shot, it is believed that multiple shots were fired at the female as she fled from the Jeep,” the sheriff’s department account said. The incident happened in the vicinity of Brown’s Fort Ritner Road residence.

Brown has had recent dealings with the criminal justice system.

He was convicted in October 2022 of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon from a 2020 case where charges of criminal confinement while armed, domestic battery in the presence of a child and intimidation were dismissed. He served 100 days of a 2-year jail sentence.

In August 2023, Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of a hoax device with the intent to cause another to believe that an item is a destructive device or detonator. Two counts of resisting law enforcement were dismissed through a plea agreement in that case. Brown’s 910-day jail sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation.

Court records show several cases against Brown completely dismissed over the past few years: resisting law enforcement using a weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy in 2023; and battery against a pregnant woman and battery in the presence of a child in 2019.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Casey Brown charged with murder after Paoli gas station standoff