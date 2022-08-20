One man dead, another critical after bullets fly, Memphis Police say

Gunfire Friday night left one man dead and another being rushed to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened around in Southeast Memphis around 7 p.m.

Two men were shot on Whisper Valley Drive, according to police.

Police said one of those men was dead at the scene by the time first responders arrived. The other was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The gunman knew the two men and took off in a silver SUV, according to police.

If you know who the gunman is or have any idea where he may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

