One man dead, another in custody following southeast Columbus shooting

One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting Friday night in southwest Columbus.

Police responded Friday evening to reports of a disturbance on the 2800 block of Landon Drive. As they were responding to the call, it was upgraded to a shooting. Police arrived at the scene to find Michael A. Holland, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid until Columbus medics arrived.

The paramedics transported Holland to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries at 6:28 p.m., police said.

Columbus police arrested Thomas L. Lacey III, 21, at the scene. He is charged with murder and is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Detective Smith is the lead detective on the case and is being assisted by Detective Soviak.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One man dead in southeast Columbus shooting, suspect arrested