One man dead, another in custody

PERRY COUNTY − One man is dead and another is in custody following an incident in Roseville.

According to Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker, officials were dispatched to 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at 12:36 p.m. Monday, on a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit's preliminary investigation revealed the man had apparent gunshot wounds, but the exact cause of death is unknown pending the results of an autopsy.

The identity of the man is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

As a result of the investigation, one male subject was taken into custody and later transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. His identity is being withheld pending formal charges.

Other agencies that responded to the scene in addition to the sheriff's office included Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS and Crooksville Fire/EMS.

