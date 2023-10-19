One man died and another is in custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Surprise.

Police responded to several 911 calls around 12:15 p.m. about a shooting at a home on 174th Avenue, near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane. When officers arrived at the location, they detained one man and found another unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The relationship between the two men is unclear, but it is believed to be an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects or threats to the surrounding area, according to Surprise police. Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: One man dead, another detained after fatal shooting in surprise home