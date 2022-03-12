One man dead, another injured following a shooting near North Avenue and Holton Street

Milwaukee police say one man died and another was shot after someone fired shots out of a vehicle striking them.

The incident occurred 400 block of West North Avenue near the intersection of North Avenue and North Holton Street around 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 31-year-old man died and 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

