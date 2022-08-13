One man dead, another injured after shooting on Manor Road in Newport News

One man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Newport News on Friday night.

Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Manor Road around 10:17 p.m., according to a release from the department.

At the scene, officers located two men with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with dailypress.com for updates.