One man dead, another injured after Christmas shooting outside Nashville home

Nashville police are investigating a shooting outside an Antioch home on Christmas night that left one man dead and another injured.

Police said they have not determined why the two victims were at the home.

Officers found Anthony Gatewood Jr., 25, lying at the side of a home on Pepperwood Drive, where he died after being shot, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release. They found Corian Bowling, 24, lying next to a silver Honda Accord that he and Gatewood arrived in, police said. Bowling was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday and expected to survive, police said.

The men were shot at 7:40 p.m., police said.

Bowling will be arrested after his release from the hospital on unrelated charges, MNPD said.

