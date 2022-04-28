One man dead, another injured in Elkhart shooting Thursday morning

ELKHART — Elkhart police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of Stevens Avenue just before 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to an Elkhart Police Department release.

At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot injuries. One man was found unresponsive behind the house and declared dead at the scene. A second man who was shot was given first aid and taken to the hospital, police said.

The condition of the man who survived the shooting is unknown and officials have not released the names of the victims as of Thursday afternoon.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation into the shooting.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Elkhart police: One man killed in shooting, another injured