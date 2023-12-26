One man is dead and another is in jail, South Carolina officials say

One South Carolina man was killed and another was arrested following a Christmas Day shooting, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Trotty, a 37-year-old Jackson resident, was shot multiple times Monday afternoon and died, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Another Jackson resident, 26-year-old Jean Pierre Washington, was charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

At about 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a home at 215 Plantation Road, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in Jackson, near S.C. 125/Atomic Road.

When they arrived, deputies said they found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times, who was later identified as Trotty.

Deputies provided aid to Trotty until Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

At the same time Trotty was being treated, Washington was identified as the gunman by witnesses and he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Washington and Trotty were arguing before the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Information about why the men were arguing was not available, and there was no word about their relationship prior to the gunfire.

No bond has been set for Washington, who is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center, jail records show. He’s scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23, according to Aiken County judicial records.

Despite the arrest, both the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled in Newberry, according to Ables.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.